North Wright County tied Roseau at home Friday night, but they fell to Eden Prairie on Saturday.
Maddy Skelton scored first for the RiverHawks on Friday, and Mackenzie Bourgerie made it 2-0 in the second period (Sydney Lemke, Skelton).
Roseau scored three times in the second period to take the lead before Skelton scored her second of the game to tie it up 3-3.
After Roseau took the lead in the third period, Sydney Petersen tied the game once more. Neither team could score after that, and the game headed to overtime. Overtime did not see any goals, so the game ended in a tie.
Head coach Cailyn McCauley said that every game with Roseau seems to end up close.
“No matter the year, no matter if we’re there or here,” she said.
Anna LaRose made 45 saves.
EDEN PRAIRIE
The RiverHawks fell to Eden Prairie on Saturday by a score of 5-3.
Sydney Lemke got the RiverHawks on the board (Chloe Finnerty, Jenna Kyono), but Eden Prairie scored three times in the second period, and twice in the third period to make it 5-1.
Lemke scored twice in the third period to make the score a little closer, but time ran out on North Wright County.
Anna LaRose made 42 saves in the game.
The RiverHawks played Minnetonka on Tuesday. They play at Elk River on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.