North Wright County kicked off the season with a pair of nonconference games, defeating Anoka/Spring Lake Park and losing to Maple Grove.
The RiverHawks defeated Anoka/Spring Lake Park by a score of 2-1 in overtime on Thursday night.
It took a few minutes, but Sydney Petersen (Kallie Christianson, Mackenzie Bourgerie) scored the first goal of the season for North Wright County to give them a 1-0 lead in the opening period. A couple of minutes later, Anoka/SLP scored on a power play to tie the game 1-1.
Neither team scored in the second period or the third period, and the game went to overtime still tied at 1-1. In the extra period, Mackenzie Bourgerie (Brinna Martin) scored on the power play to win the game for the RiverHawks.
Anna LaRose saved 23 shots.
MAPLE GROVE
North Wright County’s second game was a struggle, as a big second period for the opposition led to a 6-1 loss.
Maple Grove scored once in the opening period, but a four-goal second period put the RiverHawks down 5-1, with the lone goal coming from Mackenzie Bourgerie. Maple Grove added one more goal in the third period.
Head coach Cailyn McCauley said that Maple Grove put a few home that the RiverHawks could not, adding that her team did not play a bad game of hockey.
“They have some players that can really finish,” she said.
The RiverHawks play in Moorhead on November 23.
