North Wright County lost to Minnetonka, but defeated Elk River/Zimmerman and Bemidji to finish the week with a record of 5-3-1.
After no scoring in the first period, the RiverHawks got goals from Sydney Lemke (Brinna Martin) and Mackenzie Bourgerie to take a 2-0 lead in the second. A Minnetonka goal in the second and one in the third tied the game 2-2.
Maddy Skelton (Sydney Petersen) gave the RiverHawks a 3-2 lead in the third period, only for Minnetonka to score late in regulation and again in overtime to take the victory 4-3.
Anna LaRose made 25 saves.
ELK RIVER/ZIMMERMAN
The RiverHawks bounced back with a victory over Elk River/Zimmerman on Thursday night.
Mackenzie Bourgerie (Blair Boutet, Sydney Lemke) and Maddy Skelton (Sydney Petersen) scored the only goals needed to skate away with the victory as the RiverHawks controlled the game.
Head coach Cailyn McCauley said that the girls needed the victory with so few section games this season.
“We told them, this is a big game for us, we only have two section games this entire year, we’ve got to show section seven what we’ve got,” she said.
Anna LaRose made 17 saves to get the shutout victory.
BEMIDJI
The RiverHawks blew out Bemidji to end the week on a very positive note.
Sydney Lemke scored the only goal of the opening period (Mackenzie Bourgerie), but the RiverHawks were just getting started.
Six goals followed in the second period. Mackenzie Bourgerie (Lemke, Kallie Christianson), Bailey Hoffmann (Lemke, Bourgerie), and Brinna Martin (Maddy Skelton) all scored in just over a minute to make it 4-0. Lemke scored again to make it 5-0 (Bourgerie, Mackenzie Dunn) and Lily Gillespie scored twice (1st: Skelton, 2nd: Sydney Petersen, Martin).
Kallie Lehmann (Mya VanKuyk) and Blair Boutet (Erin Jensen) scored to make it a 9-0 final.
The RiverHawks played Wayzata on Tuesday night. They host Brainerd/Little Falls on Thursday and play at Edina on Saturday.
