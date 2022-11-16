RiverHawks gear up for new season

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

The RiversHawks’ Tawny Dahlheimer (now graduated) handles a puck in a game from last season.

The 2021-22 season ended swiftly for North Wright County as the RiverHawks were bounced from the playoffs in the first round by Champlin Park/Coon Rapids, the team’s first opponent in the upcoming season.

“This will be a fun game for us to try and get a little revenge,” head coach Cailyn Olesen said. The RiverHawks ended the previous season on a four-game losing streak. The team also lost some important players from last year’s team.

