RiverHawks gear up for new season

The 2021-22 season ended swiftly for North Wright County as the RiverHawks were bounced from the playoffs in the first round by Champlin Park/Coon Rapids, the team’s first opponent in the upcoming season.
“This will be a fun game for us to try and get a little revenge,” head coach Cailyn Olesen said. The RiverHawks ended the previous season on a four-game losing streak. The team also lost some important players from last year’s team.
Returning for the team in 2022-23 are Josie Vankuyk, Adrienne Hansen, Annica Walters, Lucy Felling, Dani Weiland, Eva Nelson, and starting goalie Jadyn Weiser.
The schedule features some big games for the RiverHawks. There is the usual slate of games against the Lake Conference as well as some big nonconference matchups.
“We also have an outdoor game against Blake this year that will be fun,” Olesen said.
The team’s goal in 2022-23 is to be playing its best hockey as the playoffs approach and try to make a run in the section tournament, Olesen said.
The schedule features a handful of Saturday afternoon games and two Friday night games, with winter weather sure to factor into a few game nights this season.
Playing in the Lake Conference has been tough, but Olesen knows the benefits of playing such a tough schedule.
“It is a very tough conference to play in, but we know that it is making us a better team and preparing us for sections and state,” she said.
Olesen had one message for fans of RiverHawks hockey this season.
“Come to games and cheer loud and hard! We love playing for our fans and want you guys to have a wonderful time!”
The RiverHawks open the season Thursday, Nov. 17, against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at 7 p.m. The game takes place at the Moose Sherritt Ice Arena in Monticello.
