North Wright County won a pair of games and only lost in the championship round of the Mid-Winter Meltdown in Eden Prairie over the holiday week.
The RiverHawks started the tournament Dec. 28 with a 4-0 win over Shakopee. Lilly Gillespie got things going with the game’s first goal in the opening period. Neither team managed a goal in the second period, so the lead carried into the third.
Jenna Kyono (Jenna Allen), Gillespie and Dani Weiland added goals in the third period for a 4-0 final score.
Jadyn Weiser stopped all 16 shots in the win.
The next day saw the RiverHawks rout Roseau 6-0 to advance to the championship game of the Mid-Winter Meltdown.
In the opening period, Sydney Petersen (Lilly Gillespie) and Dani Weiland (Petersen, Gillespie) got the RiverHawks off to a good start. Things continued that way in the second period as Weiland (Petersen, Gillespie) and Annica Walters (Halle Dahlheimer) added two more goals to double the lead to 4-0.
In the third period, Petersen (Chloe Finnerty) scored her second goal to make it 5-0. Petersen (Eva Nelson) then completed the hat trick to make the final score 6-0. Jadyn Weiser once again stopped every shot she faced.
With the win, the RiverHawks moved on to the championship game of the tournament.
Thursday’s final game saw the RiverHawks fall to Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The final score was 3-0.
Jadyn Weiser stopped 39 shots in defeat. The RiverHawks ended the tournament going 2-1. Their overall record now stands at 10-4-1.
The RiverHawks played Hopkins/Park on the road Tuesday night. They host Minnetonka Saturday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m.
