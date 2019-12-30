North Wright County continued its successful start to the season with a third-place finish at the Walser Tournament in Edina. The RiverHawks defeated Grand Rapids/Greenway and Maple Grove, losing only to Breck.
The RiverHawks trailed late in the first period against Grand Rapids/Greenway when Sydney Petersen scored to tie the game (Lily Gillespie, Maddy Skelton) 1-1.
The game turned in North Wright County’s favor from there, as Mackenzie Bourgerie scored in the second period to give them the lead for good. Mackenzie Dunn (Bourgerie) and Maddy Skelton (Petersen) added to the lead in the third period for a 4-1 final.
Anna LaRose made 24 saves for the win.
In the second game, the RiverHawks lost 1-0 to Breck with the lone goal coming in the second period. LaRose made 37 saves in the tough loss.
MAPLE GROVE
The final RiverHawks game of the Walser Tournament saw them defeat Maple Grove 2-1.
The RiverHawks scored twice in the first period on goals by Brinna Martin (Sydney Lemke) and Maddy Skelton (Sydney Petersen, Lily Gillespie).
Maple Grove scored in the final minute of the game, but the RiverHawks held on for the victory. They finished third in the Walser Tournament to cap off the holiday season.
Anna LaRose saved 38 shots.
The RiverHawks return to action January 7 against Buffalo.
