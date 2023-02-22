RiverHawks fall in semifinal

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

Eva Nelson skates with the puck for the RiverHawks.

The RiverHawks fell 5-2 against Centennial/Spring Lake Park in the section semifinal Feb. 14 to end the season.

Despite being outshot 17-3 in the opening period, the RiverHawks were fortunate to only be down 1-0 after one period.

