The RiverHawks fell to Blake Nov. 30 but ended their losing streak by beating Breck Saturday, Dec. 4.
North Wright County fell behind early in the game, but got a goal from Dani Weiland (Jenna Allen, Eva Nelson) to tie the game. Blake regained the lead before the end of the period, however.
Neither team scored in the second period, which led to a dramatic third period. Chloe Finnerty (Nelson, Lilly Gillespie) tied the game late with a power play goal to send it to overtime.
Blake won the game in overtime, with the final score being 3-2. The loss was the third straight for the RiverHawks after a 3-0 start.
BRECK
The RiverHawks finally snapped their losing streak with a dominating 4-0 win over Breck on Saturday afternoon.
After a scoreless first period, the RiverHawks got a pair of goals in the second period. Chloe Finnerty (Eva Nelson, Sydney Petersen) scored on the power play and Josie VanKyuk (Petersen) added a goal.
In the third, Dani Weiland (Petersen, Finnerty) made it 3-0 and Sydney Petersen (Finnerty, Lilly Gillespie) finished the scoring for the RiverHawks at 4-0.
The RiverHawks finished the game with a 43-7 shot advantage.
Head coach Cailyn Olesen said that she told the girls to keep working after having no success scoring in the first period.
“We told the girls, ‘just keep working, it’ll come,’ and it did,” she said.
The RiverHawks hosted Orono Tuesday, Dec. 7, after press deadline. They host Elk River/Zimmerman Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m.
