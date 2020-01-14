The North Wright County RiverHawks beat Buffalo 7-2 and lost to Eden Prairie 4-1.
Sydney Lemke scored in the first period to give the RiverHawks the first lead (Mackenzie Bourgerie, Bailey Hoffmann), only for Buffalo to tie the game.
Mackenzie Bourgerie (Lemke, Brinna Martin) and Brinna Martin (Maddy Skelton, Bourgerie) gave the RiverHawks the lead for good in the second period.
Martin (Lemke) scored to make it 4-1 in the third. Maddy Skelton scored (Sydney Petersen) and scored again (Martin) to make it 6-1. Blair Boutet added one more (Tessa Opiola, Julia Walters).
Assistant coach Kevin Finnerty said that there has been a bug going around, so a few girls, including head coach Cailyn McCauley, were out of action.
“We were a little shorthanded tonight, but girls stepped up all over the place,” he said.
EDEN PRAIRIE
The RiverHawks fell to Eden Prairie 4-1 on Saturday. Lilly Gillespie (Maddy Skelton, Sydney Petersen) scored the only goal for the RiverHawks.
Eden Prairie took a 2-1 lead by the end of the first period and scored twice more in the game.
The RiverHawks played at Minnetonka on Tuesday night and host Rogers on Friday.
