The RiverHawks ended the week in first place in the Lake Conference after defeating two conference foes in Hopkins/St. Louis Park and Minnetonka.
North Wright County routed Hopkins/St. Louis Park Jan. 4 by a score of 6-0.
The RiverHawks swarmed the net all night to the tune of 67 shots on goal. Lilly Gillespie (Eva Nelson, Sydney Petersen) scored on the power play to open the scoring in the first period.
The second period is where the RiverHawks really put the game away. Thanks to 31 shots on goal, the team scored four times. Sydney Petersen (Chloe Finnerty, Gillespie) scored on the power play to make it 2-0.
Finnerty (Tawny Dahlheimer) scored to extend the lead to 3-0. After that, Lucy Felling (Finnerty, Nelson) made it 4-0. Finally, Petersen (Jenna Allen, Jadyn Weiser) scored and got a rare goalie assist.
In the third, Adrienne Hansen (Josie VanKuyk) added one more goal to the total for a 6-0 final.
Weiser had to make just 10 saves in the contest to preserve the shutout.
MINNETONKA
The RiverHawks picked up a big conference win by upsetting Minnetonka at home Jan. 8.
The RiverHawks did all their damage in the opening period with a goal from Finnerty (Petersen) and a power play goal from Petersen (Gillespie, Finnerty).
From there, it was up to the defense to hold things together as the RiverHawks were outshot by a near two-to-one margin.
Weiser made 38 saves and gave up just one goal in the second period to pick up the win.
The RiverHawks improved to 12-4-1 on the season and 4-0-1 in the Lake Conference. They hosted Edina on Tuesday night and play at Rogers Friday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m.
