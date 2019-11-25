North Wright County got off to a fast start and coasted to an 8-1 victory over Moorhead on Saturday.
The RiverHawks scored four times in the opening period. The first goal came from Mackenzie Bourgerie (Chloe Finnerty), and the second from Chloe Finnerty (Sydney Lemke, Bourgerie). Bourgerie also scored the third goal (Finnerty, Lemke) and Finnerty scored the fourth (Lemke, Brinna Martin).
In the second period, Sydney Petersen (Maddy Skelton), Mackenzie Dunn (Erin Jensen) and Blair Boutet scored to extend the lead to 7-0 after the first 34 minutes. Sydney Lemke (Brinna Martin) added one more goal in the third period to make the final score 8-1.
Anna LaRose made nine saves for the RiverHawks.
