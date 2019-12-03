The RiverHawks routed Moorhead 8-1 on Saturday and then defeated St. Cloud 3-1 on Monday to improve to 3-1 on the season.
A quick start for the RiverHawks meant an early dagger for Moorhead as North Wright County scored four times in the opening period. Mackenzie Bourgerie scored first (Chloe Finnerty), Chloe Finnerty scored second (Sydney Lemke, Bourgerie), Bourgerie scored again (Finnerty, Lemke) and Finnerty scored again (Lemke, Brinna Martin).
Sydney Petersen (Maddy Skelton), Mackenzie Dunn (Erin Jensen), and Blair Boutet added goals in the second period to make it a 7-0 game. Sydney Lemke added one more in the third.
Anna LaRose made nine saves in the win.
ST. CLOUD
The RiverHawks beat St. Cloud 3-1 on Monday night.
Maddy Skelton scored first in the opening period (Sydney Petersen), Sydney Lemke scored in the second period to break a 1-1 tie.
In the third, Mackenzie Bourgerie scored on an empty net to make it a 3-1 final score (Brinna Martin).
Anna LaRose made 25 saves in the victory.
The RiverHawks host Roseau on Friday night and play at Eden Prairie on Saturday.
