The traveling trophy will stay with the RiverHawks after they defeated Buffalo 5-2 Dec. 21 to improve to 8-3-1 on the season.
The RiverHawks set the tone in the first period with three goals and 15 shots on goal compared to just two for Buffalo. Lilly Gillespie (Sydney Petersen, Dani Weiland), Halle Dahlheimer (Annica Walters) and Jenna Allen (Josie VanKuyk) scored for the RiverHawks.
Jenna Kyono (Petersen, Weiland) scored to make it 4-0 in the second period before Buffalo cut into the lead with a pair of goals. Dani Weiland (Petersen) added one more goal in the third period.
Jadyn Weiser made 21 saves in the win. The RiverHawks played in a holiday tournament in Eden Prairie over the holiday week.
