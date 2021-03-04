The River Hawks changed an opponent, playing the Duluth Northern Stars and defeating them 5-0 on Feb. 25. They also defeated Buffalo 1-0 on Saturday night, Feb. 27.
Adrienne Hansen (Brooke Brown) scored first for the River Hawks on Feb. 25. Sydney Petersen (Lilly Gillespie) followed with a goal in the second period to make the score 2-0 with one period to go.
Lilly Gillespie (Petersen, Mackenzie Dunn) made it 3-0 in the third period. Chloe Finnerty (Jenna Kyono, Petersen) and Josie VanKuyk (Mya VanKuyk, Hansen) added goals to make the final score 5-0.
Jadyn Weiser saved 17 shots in the win.
BUFFALO
The River Hawks played Buffalo for the second time on the season and swept the season series with a 1-0 score on Feb. 27.
The lone goal came in the third period from Jenna Allen (Mya VanKuyk, Annica Walters).
The River Hawks played Eden Prairie on Tuesday night, March 2, after press deadline. They play Breck on Thursday night, March 4.
