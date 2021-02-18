North Wright County lost to Minnetonka 4-1 on Feb. 9 and fell to Breck on Feb. 12 by a score of 5-2, extending its losing streak to four games.
The River Hawks started strong against Minnetonka on Tuesday, getting a goal from Halle Dahlheimer on the power play (Sydney Petersen, Jenna Kyono) in the first period. Minnetonka answered with their own goal and the game was tied 1-1 at the end of the period.
Neither team scored again until the third period, but Minnetonka kept up the pressure by outshooting the River Hawks in each of the first two periods.
Minnetonka finally broke through in the third period, scoring three times to put the game away. They outshot the River Hawks 40-14 over three periods of hockey.
BRECK
The River Hawks traveled to play Breck as they looked for a way to stop their losing streak.
The lone goal of the opening period came from the home team as they grabbed a 1-0 lead. The River Hawks responded in the second period on a game-tying goal by Tawny Dahlheimer (Mya VanKyuk).
After Breck scored twice to take a 3-1 lead, Sydney Petersen (Lilly Gillespie) cut the lead in half with a goal late in the second, and the score was 3-2 heading to the third.
The River Hawks could not find the back of the net again and Breck added two more goals to finish with a 5-2 win, sending NWC to its fourth consecutive loss, the longest losing streak of the season for the team.
The River Hawks travel to Wayzata on Thursday night, Feb. 18. They host Edina on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 20.
