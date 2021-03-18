The River Hawks defeated Hopkins/Park on March 11 before losing to Hill-Murray on March 13 in the regular season finale.
North Wright County dominated play last Thursday, but it took until the third period for any scoring to take place.
In the second period, the River Hawks outshot Hopkins/Park 15-3, but still had nothing to show for it with just one period to go in a 0-0 game.
In the third period, freshman Adrienne Hansen (Annica Walters, Jenna Allen) finally put one in the back of the net to give the River Hawks a 1-0 lead. Late in the period, Hansen (Eva Nelson, Josie VanKuyk) scored again to seal the game for the River Hawks.
Head coach Cailyn Oleson said the team is building for the playoffs.
“Each game, each practice we need to be better than we were the day before,” she said.
Jadyn Weiser saved 14 shots for the shutout win.
HILL-MURRAY
The River Hawks fell 2-0 to Hill-Murray on Saturday in the final regular season game.
North Wright County struggled to mount many shots on goal and were outshot by 16 in the game.
Like the game against Hopkins/Park, all of the scoring happened in the third period. That was where Hill-Murray put up a pair of goals, one coming early in the period. The other goal came late on an empty net to clinch the win for Hill-Murray.
Despite the loss, Jadyn Weiser played well as she stopped 27 shots.
The River Hawks clinched the fifth seed in the section tournament and played at Elk River on Tuesday, March 16, after press deadline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.