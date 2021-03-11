The River Hawks played three games during the week. They lost to Eden Prairie on March 2, lost to Blake on March 4, and tied Minnetonka on March 6.
North Wright County and Eden Prairie played a hard-fought game where all of the scoring took place after the first period. Each team tallied a goal in the second period with the River Hawks getting it from Sydney Petersen (Mackenzie Dunn, Dani Weiland).
The game remained tied for the majority of the third period. Just when it looked like overtime was a guarantee, Eden Prairie scored to break the tie with only 15 seconds left in the game. The final score was 2-1.
Jadyn Weiser saved 24 shots in the loss.
BLAKE
The River Hawks played Blake on March 4 at home and lost 2-0.
Blake kept NWC from having too many chances to score; the River Hawks had just 13 shots on net in the contest. Blake scored both of its goals in the second period and skated to the victory.
Jadyn Weiser made 23 saves, continuing a strong week.
MINNETONKA
On Saturday, the River Hawks welcomed Minnetonka for an afternoon game.
Minnetonka tried its best to break the River Hawks’ defense with 20 shots on net in the opening period but came away with just one goal. The River Hawks answered the call with the tying goal from Sydney Petersen (Lilly Gillespie), making the score 1-1 after one period.
In the second period, the River Hawks got another goal from Josie Vankuyk (Adrienne Hansen) to take a 2-1 lead. Late in the third, Minnetonka scored on the power play to tie the game. Neither team broke through in the final minutes, so the game went to overtime.
In the extra period, it went the same way as neither team could score, and it ended in a 2-2 tie. Minnetonka outshot the River Hawks 61-22, which meant an incredible 59 saves for Jadyn Weiser.
Head coach Cailyn Oleson said that not getting the win hurt, but the effort was there against a very good team. “Jadyn played on top of her head tonight,” she said. “With all the shots that they had, we did a good job of letting Jadyn see that puck.”
The River Hawks play Hopkins/Park on Thursday, March 11, before wrapping up the regular season against Hill-Murray on Saturday.
