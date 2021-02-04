North Wright County lost to Sartell-St. Stephen on Jan. 26 and defeated Buffalo on Saturday night.
The River Hawks fell by a score of 4-1 on Jan. 26 to Sartell-St. Stephen despite out shooting their opponent 39-13 in the game.
NWC trailed 1-0 in the second period until Sydney Petersen (Halle Dahlheimer, Eva Nelson) tied the game at 1-1. Late in the period, Sartell-St. Stephen got the lead back. In the third period, they added two more goals to take the game, making the most of limited opportunities. Head coach Cailyn Olesen said that the team needs to have some consistency.
“We told them, keep getting shots, keep getting shots, it’ll bounce in, it just didn’t today,” she said.
BUFFALO
The River Hawks stayed home to play Buffalo and came away with a 3-0 victory over their rival on Jan. 30.
After a scoreless first period, the River Hawks scored twice in the second. Sydney Petersen (Lilly Gillespie, Halle Dahlheimer) scored on the power play and Dani Weiland (Brooke Brown, Jenna Kyono) added to the lead.
Mackenzie Dunn (Petersen, Chloe Finnerty) tallied one more goal in the third period as the River Hawks went on to the shutout victory.
Jadyn Weiser made 13 saves to get the shutout. The River Hawks improved to 3-2 on the season.
The River Hawks played Eden Prairie on Tuesday night (after press deadline). They host Moorhead on Thursday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.