STMA girls hockey

Chloe Finnerty winds up a slap shot. 

 Photo by Jake Schroer

North Wright County lost to Sartell-St. Stephen on Jan. 26 and defeated Buffalo on Saturday night.

The River Hawks fell by a score of 4-1 on Jan. 26 to Sartell-St. Stephen despite out shooting their opponent 39-13 in the game.

NWC trailed 1-0 in the second period until Sydney Petersen (Halle Dahlheimer, Eva Nelson) tied the game at 1-1. Late in the period, Sartell-St. Stephen got the lead back. In the third period, they added two more goals to take the game, making the most of limited opportunities. Head coach Cailyn Olesen said that the team needs to have some consistency.

“We told them, keep getting shots, keep getting shots, it’ll bounce in, it just didn’t today,” she said.

BUFFALO

The River Hawks stayed home to play Buffalo and came away with a 3-0 victory over their rival on Jan. 30.

After a scoreless first period, the River Hawks scored twice in the second. Sydney Petersen (Lilly Gillespie, Halle Dahlheimer) scored on the power play and Dani Weiland (Brooke Brown, Jenna Kyono) added to the lead.

Mackenzie Dunn (Petersen, Chloe Finnerty) tallied one more goal in the third period as the River Hawks went on to the shutout victory.

Jadyn Weiser made 13 saves to get the shutout. The River Hawks improved to 3-2 on the season.

The River Hawks played Eden Prairie on Tuesday night (after press deadline). They host Moorhead on Thursday night.

Tags

Load comments