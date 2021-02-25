The River Hawks’ struggles continued as they lost 4-1 to Wayzata on Feb. 18 and followed it up by losing 8-1 to Edina on Saturday, Feb. 20.

North Wright County fell behind Wayzata last Thursday and were never able to catch up as they lost 4-1.

It was a fast start in the first period as Wayzata scored three times, once on the power play to go up 3-0.

The lone goal for the River Hawks came from Lilly Gillespie (Sydney Petersen) in the second period. The goal cut the lead to 3-1 for Wayzata, who added one more in the third period.

EDINA

North Wright County struggled again on Saturday against Edina as they lost by a score of 8-1.

The game featured a milestone; Josie VanKuyk scored her first varsity goal in the opening period to tie the game at 1-1. Things did not go much better for the River Hawks in the next two periods.

Trailing 2-1 in the second period, the River Hawks gave up three more goals and trailed 5-1 after two periods of play. Edina tallied three in the third period to reach the final score of 8-1.

With a six-game losing streak, the River Hawks saw their record fall to 3-8 on the season.

The River Hawks play St. Cloud on Thursday night, Feb. 25, and Buffalo on Saturday night, Feb. 27. Both games are at 7 p.m.

