Josie VanKuyk

Josie VanKuyk handles the puck against Elk River.

 Photo by Jake Schroer

North Wright County traveled to Elk River on March 16 for the first round of the section tournament and fell by a score of 5-1.

Elk River/Zimmerman scored first in the contest, but Jenna Allen (Chloe Finnerty) tied it at 1-1 seven minutes into the opening period. It was the only goal the River Hawks would tally in the contest despite several good chances.

By the time the third period rolled around, the River Hawks trailed 4-1. Elk River/Zimmerman added another goal in the third and skated to victory to move on in the section playoffs.

Head coach Cailyn Oleson said that the loss was a tough one and that the team beat itself.

“We didn’t play our best game, Elk River came out and they were ready to go, and we weren’t,” she said, adding that she hoped the team can learn from the defeat for next year.

The River Hawks finished the season with a record of 6-12-1.

Tags

Load comments