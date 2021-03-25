North Wright County traveled to Elk River on March 16 for the first round of the section tournament and fell by a score of 5-1.
Elk River/Zimmerman scored first in the contest, but Jenna Allen (Chloe Finnerty) tied it at 1-1 seven minutes into the opening period. It was the only goal the River Hawks would tally in the contest despite several good chances.
By the time the third period rolled around, the River Hawks trailed 4-1. Elk River/Zimmerman added another goal in the third and skated to victory to move on in the section playoffs.
Head coach Cailyn Oleson said that the loss was a tough one and that the team beat itself.
“We didn’t play our best game, Elk River came out and they were ready to go, and we weren’t,” she said, adding that she hoped the team can learn from the defeat for next year.
The River Hawks finished the season with a record of 6-12-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.