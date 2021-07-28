Revolution fastpitch team wins Fargo tourney shorthanded

With just enough players to field a team, the Crow Revolution 16U Blue fastpitch team captured the title at the recent Red River Rage tournament in Fargo, North Dakota.
Rockford head coach Dawn Engebretson had a team of 12 representing Rockford, Delano, St. Michael, Monticello and Maple Lake. One player, Shellie Virnig from Rockford, was out for the season after an injury during the high school season that required surgery.
The team played in three tournaments and won titles in two. The Revolution also won the Eagan Down & Dirty tourney in the Silver bracket.
Playing at a tournament in Chippewa Falls, where the 16U and 18U brackets were combined, the Revolution won two games in pool play. When rains delayed the action, teams started bracket play early and the Revolution lost its first game.
The weekend prior to the Fargo event, the team competed in the Gold State tournament in Eden Prairie. Due to injuries and planned vacations, the Revolution only had 10 players, one being Virnig, who could just run the bases. The team ended up going 2-2.
“For the Fargo tournament we were also short on players, with only eight able to make the trip,” said Engebretson. “We were able to bring up Anna Feyen, a sister to Grace Feyen, who just completed her 12U season with Rockford Area Athletic Association. Without her we would have had to pull out of the tournament.”
Engebretson said Anna held her own, getting two hits and drove in four runs. The coach adds how they did not have anyone who worked at third base much, so multiple players shared the position.
In the first game in Fargo, the Revolution defeated Fargo-Moorhead Blaze Blue 13-9. Julia Houghton pitched four innings, giving up seven earned runs. Kennedy Torborg was 3 for 4, Grace Feyen batted 3 for 3 and Houghton was 2 for 3.
Grace Feyen provided a two-run single with two outs in the first inning. After falling behind 6-2 after two innings, the Revolution roared back with six runs in the third to lead 8-6. Key hits included 2-run singles by Houghton and Torborg. The Revolution added five more runs in the fourth.
“After our shaky second inning, our defense played great,” said Engebretson. “With some missing players, we had players playing positions they are not used to, so it took us a bit to get into rhythm.”
The Revolution won the second game 13-1 over Browerville, from Minnesota. Grace Danielson pitched five innings, giving up three hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
“We were issued 14 walks and three hit batters,” said Engebretson. “We only had three hits for the game. Once again our defense was great.”
In bracket play Sunday, the Revolution was seeded No. 1 in its pool to earn a first-round bye. The team started with a 11-3 victory over a team from Kindred, North Dakota.
Danielson pitched all five innings, yielding three hits and no earned runs to go with five strikeouts. Torborg, Grace Feyen and Anna Feyen each had two hits. Emily Weese and Danielson both doubled.
In the tourney semifinals, the Revolution defeated Fargo-Moorhead Blaze Orange 7-4.
Houghton pitched two innings, allowing five hits and one earned run. Danielson pitched four innings, yielding five hits and two earned runs. Torborg was 4 for 4 with 2 RBI’s and two doubles. Houghton was 2 for 3.
That set up the championship game against the Brookings Outlaws from South Dakota, resulting in a 4-3 victory.
Trailing 2-1 after the first inning, the Revolution got a bases loaded ground-rule double by Torborg that scored two. The winning run scored on a bases loaded walk by Danielson.
Houghton pitched three innings, giving up six hits and three runs. Danielson pitched three innings, allowing no runs or hits. Torborg was 2 for 2 with 2 RBI’s and a double. Danielson was also 2 for 2 and drove in two runs.
“This was a great way to end our season,” said Engebretson. “I was proud how the girls handled themselves in high pressure situations. With no subs, everyone was important. Players that were struggling at the plate made great defensive plays to keep us in games. It was truly a team effort.”
Engebretson said she got lots of coaching help as well. Former Rockford JV coach Kelsey Sinclair, former Rockford player Amanda Shipley and Rockford head football coach Dan Houghton coached in Fargo when two other coaches were unavailable.
Brenda Blanchard and Scott Stowman set up the season, lined up games and tournaments and provided off-season training opportunities.
Players from Rockford included Kennedy Torborg, Grace Feyen, Ellen Gordee, Julia Houghton, Breann Blanchard, Shellie Virnig and Anna Feyen.
Other players were Grace Danielson and Ashlynn Kley from Delano, Mia Satre and Lilia Barrett from St. Michael, Chloe Hinz from Monticello and Emily Weese from Maple Lake.
Revolution tryouts for this fall and next summer are Aug. 9 and 10. There is no fee for tryouts. Use the following link to pre-register: raaasports.com/revtryouts.
This year the Revolution had two 14U and 16U teams and next year will add an age 18U team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.