All season long, the Maple Grove baseball team has exemplified resilience. From untimely injuries to key players to battling in several one-run games, the Crimson have been tested in many ways.
They faced another test in the Section 5AAAA semifinals when they played second-seeded Mounds View June 3 at Osseo. Up 2-0 most of the game, the Mustangs stole all the momentum late in the game with a three-run home run and took a 3-2 lead. But top-seeded Maple Grove answered back and tied it 3-3 before eventually heading to extra innings, where they needed to come back again.
In the ninth, junior Hunter Gerber drilled a sharp line drive hit to right field that got past the defender and scored senior Devin Hornbacher to give Maple Grove a stunning 5-4 victory to advance to the section title game.
The scoring started in the bottom of the second inning with a suicide squeeze bunt from senior Brian O’Dwyer, putting the Crimson up 1-0. In the fourth, senior Zane Vitense delivered a run-scoring single, making it 2-0. While Maple Grove’s bats were making plays, the defense and pitching were holding down the fort, led by senior hurler Aiden Hansen. Hansen threw five and one-third innings of good ball, except for one pitch in the sixth inning when Tyler Guerin took Hansen deep for a three-run blast to give the Mustangs a 3-2 lead.
Fans dressed in green and black jumped to their feet and Mounds View players rushed the batter’s box to greet Guerin in what looked to be a critical blow to the Crimson’s chances to secure a win. Until it wasn’t. In the bottom half of the inning, Vitense scored senior Cole Newell on a sacrifice fly to tie the game 3-3.
That score would remain until the eighth inning when the Mustangs retook the lead 4-3 on a deep sacrifice fly to center field. It would have been more had it not been for a diving catch by junior Jacob Kilzer to save multiple runs from scoring.
Once again, Maple Grove’s back was against the wall in the eighth. With two outs and nobody on, hope seemed to dim on the Crimson’s chances. But after senior Aiden McMahon, who recorded a team-high three hits and three runs scored, reached on an error and Vitense blooped a single to right field, O’Dwyer was the hero and drilled a sharp single to left field to tie it up 4-4.
After holding the Mustangs scoreless in the ninth, Maple Grove had their walk-off moment, as Gerber, who had gone hitless the entire game, drilled a sharp line drive to right field that got past the defender, scoring Hornbacher from first base and causing the Crimson bench to rush the field and envelop Gerber in celebration.
“I had a couple of bad at-bats earlier in the game,” Gerber said. “I was going up there not looking to do too much and ended up getting the job done.”
As Gerber was celebrating rounding first base, head coach Jeff Peterson was sprinting with Hornbacher down the third-base line as the senior was coming in to score the winning run.
“I was so excited running down the line with him,” Peterson said, who labeled this the most exciting high school baseball game he’s ever coached in. “It was a complete team win. I’m so proud and happy of the guys. It felt like a state tournament game.”
Irondale
Before their dramatic win over Mounds View, Maple Grove kicked off their postseason campaign with a 15-0 shutout victory over eighth-seeded Irondale May 30. McMahon and senior Cole Thorson combined for a no-hit effort in five innings for the Crimson, with McMahon tossing four innings and striking out eight, and Thorson pitching one frame with two strikeouts.
In the first inning, Maple Grove’s offense came out with a scoring fury, tallying eight runs in the opening frame capped off by an inside-the-park home run from junior Tanner Albeck. Albeck led the Crimson from the plate, going 3-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Senior Mason South and Vitense each recorded three RBIs and Gerber scored a team-best three runs.
Champlin Park
The Crimson then faced fifth-seeded Champlin Park in the section round of sections June 1. Thanks to a four-run first inning and shutdown pitching for most of the contest, Maple Grove topped Champlin Park for a second time by a score of 7-3.
Before the second inning, it felt as if the Crimson already had control of the game. South delivered a three-run double in the bottom of the first, followed by an RBI groundout from Vitense, which propelled Maple Grove to an early 4-0 lead. Albeck scored another run on a Rebels error in the second to make it 5-0.
Meanwhile, the Crimson were keeping Champlin Park’s offense in hibernation. Senior Ethan Zimmerman tossed four shutout innings in his start, allowing only four hits and striking out one. Gerber came in for relief in the fifth inning and surrendered no earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts to earn the save.
Vitense added a run via the suicide squeeze in the fifth and Gerber delivered a sacrifice fly in the sixth to push to lead to 7-0. Champlin Park scratched three runs in the seventh, all unearned, to threaten the lead, but couldn’t overtake it.
Just a few weeks ago, Maple Grove got walked off by Wayzata in heartbreaking fashion, another one-run game. Now June 3 against Mounds View, the Crimson got to play spoiler and deliver their first walk-off win of the season. “We’ve been in a lot of close games this year and some have gone our way and some haven’t but really we have a bunch of competitors and guys that want to play and want to win,” Gerber said.
“Games like this show that these kids do not quit. They are straight-up competitors,” Peterson said. “This is a special team. They don’t back down.”
(PHOTOs BY SAM JOHNSON)
Maple Grove senior Brian O’Dwyer throws to first base against Mounds View June 3. O’Dwyer drove in the game-tying run in the eighth inning versus the Mustangs.
Maple Grove senior Aiden Hansen pitches against Mounds View June 3. Hansen threw five and one-third innings, giving up three runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
Maple Grove senior Devin Hornbacher and head coach Jeff Peterson run down the third-base line to score the winning run against Mounds View June 3. “I was so excited running down the line with him,” Peterson said.
Maple Grove junior Hunter Gerber celebrates with his teammates after driving in the game-winning run against Mounds View.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.