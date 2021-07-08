After previously folding earlier in the season, the Albertville Villains returned to play against the Becker Bandits on June 30, falling by a score of 14-2 at home.
The Villains played solid baseball in their return minus the first two innings, where they gave up 13 of those 14 runs as their pitching struggled.
Albertville scored their two runs later in the game, settling in after the second inning.
New Albertville manager Joel Cornell said he hoped the team could get back to having fun playing baseball with the focus on completing this season and looking toward next year.
“We’re looking to completely rebuild everything next year from the ground up, new attitude, more fans,” he said.
Albertville played Clearwater on Friday. They played Big Lake on Wednesday and travel to Monticello to play the Polecats on Friday as their busy season continues.
