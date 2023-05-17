The following is a recap of STMA games that took place last week.
Baseball
STMA beat Waconia 3-1 on Thursday, May 11, to return to .500 at 7-7. They scored two runs in the third and added an insurance run in the fifth. Dillon Glass and Matthew Maulik both finished with an RBI. Reid Bernard earned the win after pitching 5 innings, allowing just 3 hits, 2 walks and 1 earned run with 7 strikeouts. Seven out of nine batters in the lineup finished with a hit.
The day before, Wednesday, May 10, the Knights lost 7-5 to Eden Prairie. On Tuesday, May 9, they were shutout 10-0 against Bemidji on the road.
They played Sartell-St. Stephen on Monday and had a doubleheader with Edina on Wednesday at Braemar Field.
Boys golf
On Monday, the boys played at the Bunker Hills Invite or the Lake Conference Tri with Buffalo and Wayzata at Medina Golf and Country Club.
On Thursday, May 12, the Knights were at the St. Cloud Country Club Invitational. STMA finished 39 above par for a ninth-place finish. Senior Jack Cornell shot a team-low 79. Sophomore Michael Labrador (82) and seniors Jacob Reineck (83) and Ethan Christian (83) also contributed.
Wednesday, May 10, they played at Oak Ridge Country Club against Edina and Hopkins. STMA (314) finished 12 strokes behind Hopkins for first and 11 for Edina for second.
Girls golf
The girls last played on Thursday, May 11, against Edina and Hopkins. The Knights (346) finished one stroke behind Edina for the win. Seventh grader Abigail Labrador (first. 77), sophomore Martha Effertz (third, 84), senior Avery Freeland fifth, (89), and sophomore Grace Kirk (13th, 96) scored for STMA.
Last Monday the girls were at Wild Marsh Golf Club in Buffalo in a tri with Wayzata. STMA finished in second behind Wayzata. Labrador (78), Freeland (88), Effertz (88), and sophomore Maddie Tillman (91) scored for the Knights.
Boys lacrosse
The boys split their week 1-1 with a win against Hopkins/St. Louis Park on Thursday, May 11, and a loss against Buffalo on Tuesday, May 9. STMA beat H/SLP 12-8 behind Mason Mogard’s and Ethan Buskey’s hat-tricks. They both also had an assist for 4-point games. Colton Mclellan made 3 saves on 7 shots in 41 minutes while Alana James made 1 save on 5 shots in 7 minutes.
They lost 16-11 to the Bison. Mogard scored a team-high 4 goals. Ethan Buskey scored twice and had an assist. Braden Moseley made 7 saves on 18 shots.
Softball
The Knights dropped their first game since they started the season 0-1 in an opening-day loss to Wayzata. They won 14 straight games between losses. Their streak was snapped during a 12-9 road loss to Blaine on Friday, May 12.
Two days prior they had beaten Eden Prairie 3-2 for their third win in three days. On Tuesday, May 9, they beat Anoka 4-0 and on Monday, May 8, they won 5-2 against Hopkins.
Earlier this week on Monday they had a rematch with Edina and traveled to Champlin Park on Wednesday. The regular season comes to a close on Thursday with a home game against Maple Grove.
At 9-1, the Knights have clinched the Lake Conference title. Eden Prairie (7-5 Lake) and Hopkins (6-3 Lake) finished closest to STMA.
As of Monday morning, Khendal Johnson leads the Knights with a .468 batting average, a .544 on-base percentage, a .660 slugging percentage, and is tied for the team lead with 1 triple. Kendra Behrens and Camryn Dubel are tied for the most home runs on the team with 2. And Taylor Tschida and Kylie Gaston are tied for the most RBIs on the team with 16.
Ella Luoto leads the pitching staff with 8 wins (8-2), 54.2 innings pitched, ERA (2.18), and strikeouts (44). Kendra Behrens went 6-0 in 50.1 innings with a 2.36 ERA and 40 strikeouts. Emily Olin pitched 2 innings and was 2/2 on save opportunities.
