This is the weekly update for Osseo-Maple Grove sports results. Sports games from last week included in this section are: Osseo girls and boys basketball, Maple Grove girls and boys basketball and Maple Grove girls and boys hockey.
Osseo girls hoopers struggle to find winning ways
The Osseo Orioles girls basketball squad fell to Totino-Grace 69-50 on Feb. 17.
Holding their ground in the first half, the Orioles trailed the Eagles only 31-28, but ultimately couldn’t keep up with Totino-Grace in the last 18 minutes.
Osseo sophomore guard Aalayah Wilson led the team with 19 points and junior guard Tamia Black added 10 points.
On Saturday, the Orioles traveled to Spring Lake Park to face off against the Panthers, but lost 66-54. Osseo fell behind early and faced a 12 point deficit at halftime, but couldn’t overcome the Panthers’ lead in the second half.
Freshman guard Ava Holman scored a team-high 18 points and Wilson added 17 points.
With the loss, the Orioles move to 1-10 on the season and 0-8 in conference play.
CRIMSON girls basketball drops 1st game of season
In a battle of top Northwest Suburban teams, Maple Grove (9-0) and Elk River (9-0) squared off on Feb. 17 in an attempt to stay undefeated.
The Crimson stayed neck-and-neck with the home Elks for the first half, trailing 29-27 by intermission. As the game turned to the second frame, the Maple Grove offense fell stagnant. Only scoring 17 points in the final 18 minutes, Elk River outscored the visiting Crimson by 15 in the half and ended up with a 61-44 victory.
Maple Grove senior guard Kylie Baranick scored a team-high 16 points, while junior guard Kyla Overski added 11 points.
“I thought our kids played really, we just got really cold in the second half,” head coach Mark Cook said. “They made shots and we didn’t.”
Crimson boys basketball tops Elks, Bengals
The Maple Grove Crimson boys basketball came into the Feb. 17 matchup against Elk River boasting a three-winning streak, and left with a come-from-behind 74-64 win to extend the streak to four games.
Trailing 35-30 at halftime, the Crimson offense came alive in the second half, scoring 44 points while holding the Elks to 29.
Junior Crimson guard Jon Haakenson led all scorers with 19 points and added 10 assists. Sophomore center Lincoln Palbicki chipped in with 16 points and 10 rebounds, along with 15 points from senior forward Morgan Moore. Senior forwards Terence Anthony-Larmouth and Caden Boettcher put up 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Then on Friday night, thanks to a dominant defensive performance, the Crimson boys won their fifth game in a row by defeating the Blaine Bengals.
Maple Grove’s defense was swarming all night, holding the home Bengals to 16 first half points, and only 19 second half points. On the offensive side of the ball, Maple Grove was led by guard Haakenson’s 19 points, followed by Boettcher’s 13 points.
Osseo boys basketball falls to Totino-Grace, Armstrong
The Osseo Orioles boys basketball squad fell on Feb. 17 to the visiting Totino-Grace Eagles (9-1) 69-51. Falling behind early and down 38-20 at halftime, the Orioles couldn’t muster a comeback in the second half.
Junior guard Donald Ferguson led the way for Osseo with 19 points, along with junior forward Josh Ola-Joseph’s 15 points.
Then on Friday, the Orioles fell to the Robbinsdale Armstrong Falcons (8-3) 76-58 in New Hope. The Orioles held tough in the first half, trailing 38-32 at halftime, but ultimately couldn’t make up the gap.
Forward Josh Ola-Joseph led the team with 19 points. Center Blessed Barhayiga added 10 points, and guard Benard Omooria scored nine points.
Crimson boys stay undefeated on ice
The top-ranked Maple Grove boys hockey team maintained their perfect record by beating Rogers 7-3 on Feb. 18.
Led by a red-hot offense, the Crimson struck early with two goals on 15 shots in the first period, from senior forwards Kyle Kukkonen and Chris Kernan.
After surrendering a goal to the Royals in the second frame, Maple Grove came out of the intermission with a barrage of shots on net. They scored three goals in the first two minutes of the period by sophomore forward Landon Gunderson, senior forward Ian Barbour and junior forward Bennett Glad.
Senior forward Sam Jacobs added another goal midway through the period, followed by another late goal from Barbour.
Senior goalie Jake Wieneke saved 13 of the 16 shots on net.
Head coach Todd Bergland said his team made the necessary adjustments before going on their scoring flurry.
“We knew we had to get down and dirty to put the puck away,” he said. “Once we did that, the goals started coming.”
While the offense is coming easily to the Crimson, Bergland is more focused on how the team can improve on the defensive side.
“We’re trying to make sure we’re solid defensively,” he said. “The way you win and get deep into the tournament is playing good defense.”
On Saturday, the Crimson boys rolled into Anoka and shutout the home Tornadoes 11-0.
Henry Nelson, Josh Giuliani, and Sam Jacobs scored two goals a piece, while Kukkonen, Landon Gunderson, Matthew Gruss, Kernan and Finn Brink each added a goal. Goalie Wieneke stopped all 12 shots that came his way.
The win pushes the top-ranked Crimson to 11-0 on the season.
Crimson girls hockey roll Wings, lose tight one to Bengals
On Feb. 16, the Maple Grove girls hockey team went into Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper (0-9-1) and shut out the Wings 7-0.
After a first-period goal by Sam Stelljes, the Crimson went on a fury in the second frame, scoring five goals, and added one more in the third period. Bella Shipley, Taylor Holm, Madison Soukop, Stella Retrum, Tia Rice and Lauren Stenslie each scored a goal in the game, resulting in seven goals by seven different players.
Goalie Brooke Cassibo saved all four shots attempted and backup goalie Donna Fowler saved two shots.
However, on Friday night, the Crimson narrowly lost 1-0 to the visiting Blaine Bengals.
After a scoreless first period in which the Crimson fired 17 shots on net, compared to the Bengals’ three, Blaine’s Maddie Andrle scored an even-strength goal to grab a 1-0 lead. Just like in the first frame, Maple Grove outshot Blaine on goal, but got no pucks past the goal line.
The third period also found Maple Grove getting twice as many shots on net as their opponent, but thanks to Blaine goalie Hailey Hansen’s 43 saves, the Crimson left the arena scoreless. Maple Grove goalie Brooke Cassibo stopped 13 of the 14 Blaine shots.
Maple Grove moves to 8-3 on the season.
