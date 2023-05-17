Catch up on Maple Grove sports games from last week.
Boys lacrosse
After losing their first game of the season to Chanhassen, the Maple Grove boys lacrosse team won their last two games to improve to 8-1. On Monday, May 8, they beat Totino-Grace 18-6; on Wednesday, May 10, they beat Robbinsdale Armstrong 13-8.
Ricky Peterson scored 5 goals with 2 assists against the Eagles and Rory Scanlon had 4 goals and 3 assists. Josh Thompson and Landon Bakke both scored hat tricks. Hale Farniok made 13 saves.
Against the Falcons, Scanlon scored 5 more goals with 3 assists for an 8-point game. Landon Bakke had another hat trick and Tanner Brendon (2 goals/2 assists) had a 4-point night. Farniok made 14 saves.
Maple Grove (8-1, 8-0 Northwest Suburban) leads the conference by two points over Robbinsdale Armstrong (8-2, 7-1) and Centennial (7-3, 7-2) with four games left in the season with Rogers, Anoka and Champlin Park remaining on the conference schedule.
Softball
The Crimson had an 11-game win streak snapped against East Ridge on Saturday, May 13. Maple Grove lost a pitcher’s duel 2-1. They returned to the win column after beating Elk River 5-3 on Monday.
Before that, they beat Mankato East 2-0 on Monday, May 8, Robbinsdale Armstrong 14-4 the day after, Totino-Grace on Wednesday, May 10 and Stillwater 3-1 on Thursday, May 11 to extend their winning streak to 11.
On Tuesday they played Osseo and the regular season comes to a close with road games against St. Michael-Albertville on Thursday and Eden Prairie on Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.