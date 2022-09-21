It’s been business as usual so far for Champlin Park volleyball in 2022.

Despite a congested early season schedule, the Rebels have powered through, posting an 8-3 record overall and No. 5 ranking in Class 4A after defeating Roseville 3-0 Sept. 14.

