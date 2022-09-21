It’s been business as usual so far for Champlin Park volleyball in 2022.
Despite a congested early season schedule, the Rebels have powered through, posting an 8-3 record overall and No. 5 ranking in Class 4A after defeating Roseville 3-0 Sept. 14.
The last two weeks in particular have been a busy stretch. Champlin Park played in nine games in that period, including a five-match tournament in Marshall.
The tournament took place Sept. 9-10 They finished the weekend 3-2, defeating Owatonna, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton and Heron Lake Okabena-Fulda 2-0. The two losses came against two of the top five teams in the state - No. 2 Wayzata and No. 3 Lakeville North.
Both games ended in a 2-1 defeat.
“We played well. I thought we still played well in the other two matches, it was just that we played Lakeville North again and Wayzata who was No. 1 at the time,” Champlin Park head coach John Yunker said. “We took the first set off both of them and we just didn’t get a chance to finish. That’s why we play the schedule we do.”
Champlin Park efeated Lakeville North 3-2 in their first game of the season and will see Wayzata again in a couple of weeks.
The Rebels went up against two other ranked teams - No. 4 East Ridge and No. 9 Forest Lake - in the early weeks of the season. East Ridge got the best of Champlin Park 3-1 but they handled Forest Lake with ease 3-0.
With the congested schedule of tough opponents behind them, the focus for Champlin Park now is gaining momentum and performing at their best when it matters most in the postseason.
“Honestly, it’s a battle thing. They do lots of things well,” Yunker said about the first few weeks of the season. “Our preseason schedule and up until school starts and through last week is a grind. Last week we had two matches and one practice then Labor Day which we take off. Then we have a five-match tournament with some of the top teams in the state. We have to battle and fight through it.”
After a busy weekend in Marshall, the Rebels returned home for a comfortable win over Roseville. They won all three sets, holding the lead for a majority of the night.
No timeout by the Raiders could slow down Champlin Park. They led 7-2 and 16-7 after both timeouts in the first set by Roseville before the Rebels pulled away for a 25-14 set win. The only positive spell for the visitors came early in the second set when they took a 4-3 lead and tied the game at 6.
From there, the Rebels went on an 11-1 run for a 17-7 lead, prompting the Raiders to call another timeout. Champlin Park went on to win the set 25-11.
The Rebels kicked it into high gear in the final set, jumping out to an 11-3 lead. It eventually became 20-8 and then 25-10.
On the season, outside hitters Carly Gilk (114) and Marlie Hanson (101) pace the Rebels in kills. Gilk also leads the team in aces (18) and is second in digs (100) behind junior Kaitlyn Erickson (125).
The schedule will lighten up a bit after their next game against Blaine on Thursday, Sept. 14. They’ll have two games next week - Monday, Sept. 19 against Maple Grove and Wednesday, Sept. 21 against Centennial - before having a week off until they face Wayzata again on Sept. 28.
There hasn’t been anything flashy about the Rebels’ season thus far. The players who they expected to perform well have done so, and have taken care of lesser opponents. The only question for them this season was finding a new libero, a role which Erickson has filled in well for.
“We’re getting what we expected out of everybody, to be honest,” Yunker said. “And that’s not me being modest. Based on what we saw them do in the offseason and coming into summer and the first practices of the season, this is what we saw out of them. They’re all in a good spot. It’s not like we need a surprise right now, it’s just keep doing what you’re doing.”
All but two of the Rebels’ seven remaining contests will be against Northwest Suburban competition as the Section 5AAAA tournament looms on Oct. 25.
