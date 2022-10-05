It was tied 1-1 at halftime with the Champlin Park girls soccer team missing a number of big chances inside the first 10 minutes. Their persistence in front of the goal paid off, winning 5-1 over Anoka with a trio of goals late in the second half to cap off the victory Sept. 27 at Champlin Park High School.

The Rebels (14 points, 4-3-2 conference, 6-4-2 overall) missed multiple big chances early in the first half before Anoka eventually took the lead. First, Champlin Park scored a goal but it was ruled offside. Then, midfielder Oliva Mehl hit the post on a shot from the right side. Midfielder Paige Kalal later created space for a clean shot but her effort went wide.

