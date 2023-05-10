Champlin Park girls lacrosse played two games last week as they extended its win streak to six games, beating Anoka and Spring Lake Park on May 1 and May 3, respectively.
Anoka
Champlin Park kept the wins coming on May 1 with a 21-3 victory over Anoka in the second annual battle of the crosse. It was the team’s fifth conference win of the season to go 5-0 in conference and 5-1 overall.
The Rebels commanded the game from the get-go, leading 13-1 by the time the halftime whistle paused the action. The Rebels scored eight goals in the second half to Anoka’s two to ensure a sizable gap between the two teams.
Alayna Roehl and Reese Hagenbart led the scoring with four goals each, while Cally Gunderson led from behind the scoresheet with one goal and four assists. It was Lauren Schindlbeck, however, who led the Rebels on points with three goals and three assists.
Spring Lake Park
It was another confident day at the office for Champlin Park on Wednesday as they beat Spring Lake Park 18-2 at home to extend its conference record to 6-0, 6-1 overall this season.
The Rebels started strong, leading 14-0 at halftime after two similarly dominant quarters in which Champlin Park moved the ball with ease while also making the most of the physical presence that the likes of Hagenbart, Roehl, and Megan Peter were able to bring in and around the Spring Lake Park goal.
Schindlbeck and Annabelle Johnson led the scoring with four goals each. Johnson also made two assists to complete a six-point performance. Peter was second in overall points due to her one goal and four assists.
Champlin Park girls lacrosse head coach Jeff Johnson noted after the game that the team wants to make the most out of games like the night’s win as a way to prepare for the bigger challenges this season.
“We’re trying to get positive things out of games that might not be the competition that we’re ultimately looking for, so in games like this we’re trying to do the little things,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to execute the things that we know are going to help us down the road when we start to [play top teams].”
Johnson added that he has liked what the team has put together so far, but also knows there is room to grow as big games against section rivals like Andover and Centennial wait on the horizon.
“[The Andover and Centennial games] are going to be a real tell for us to see where we’re at,” Johnson said. “I felt like, even in that loss to Wayzata, we didn’t play great that day and we’re better than what we showed that day. I’m liking what I’m seeing out of this group, they’re working hard, they have a good focus, and I think we’re trending in the right direction.”
Champlin Park girls lacrosse played two big matchups earlier this week, hosting Andover on May 8 and traveling to Centennial on May 10.
