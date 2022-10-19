The Armstrong Falcons had a banner day at the Northwest Suburban Conference championships.
Held at Elk River Golf Club Oct. 12, it was the final meet for runners to fine-tune themselves ahead of the section meets later this month. For Armstrong, it was also a chance to flex their muscles on the course.
The day began with the boys varsity race where Armstrong took home the team title with 90 points, just edging out Blaine with 96. Senior Noah Breker continued his stellar season, running away from the rest of the pack and winning with a time of 15:27. The next closest competitor was far behind at 16:15, clocked by Osseo junior Case Sanvik.
But it wasn’t just Breker that helped the Falcons win the team title. Senior Alex Omodt and sophomore Gabriel Wiegert also finished inside the top 10. Omodt came in 4th at 16:38 and Wiegert was 7th at 16:56. They were the only team to have multiple runners finish in the top 10.
Senior Grant Redelsheimer was 4th for Armstrong and 27th overall, earning All-Conference honors, which are given to the top 28 finishers, clocking in at 17:48. Rounding out the finishers for the Falcons were sophomore Sam Majewski in 51st (18:23), junior Adam Marable in 58th (18:35) and senior Nathan Majewski in 69th (18:45).
The win made it four years in a row Breker has finished in the top 5 at the conference meet and the second straight year he won the meet. He came in 5th in 2019 and 2nd in 2020.
The Champlin Park boys came in 7th with 158 points. Junior Charles Hibbs (9th, 17:11) and sophomore Logan Martinez (23rd, 17:46) earned All-Conference honors.
On the girls side, the team finished in 5th, but junior Caitlyn Osanai won the race narrowly over Anoka junior Kaelyn Nelson and Champlin Park sophomore Abby Hibbs. The three were separated by three seconds, with Osanai at 19:07, Nelson at 19:08, and Hibbs at 19:09.
They were grouped together for a majority of the race, alternating the leading position, but it was Osanai’s push at the end that propelled her to victory.
Those same three runners also made up the top three last year but in a different order. Nelson came in first, followed by Hibbs in 2nd and Osanai in third in 2021.
Hibbs led the Rebels to a second place team finish behind Centennial. The Cougars finished comfortably ahead of Champlin Park 54-109. All seven runners for Centennial finished inside the top 24.
The All-Conference finishers for the Rebels were sophomore Brigid Keran in 17th (20:47) and senior Elise Oldroyd in 28th (21:20). Junior Vayda Foy (31st), senior Gabrielle Wahl (33rd), freshman Kylie Aswegan (40th) and senior Rachel Miller (41st) rounded out the Champlin Park finishers.
Armstrong senior Carly Redelshimer cracked the top 28 as well, finishing 26th at 21:10.
The Section 6AAA cross country meet will be Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Section 5AAA meet will be Thursday, Oct. 27.
