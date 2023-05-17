Rebel boys lacrosse boys fight to one win, girls stay undefeated in conference

(Photo by Mark Bloom)

Armstrong’s Jonah Pappas, 9, gets in the way of Champlin Park’s Gavin Bosch, 20, during their game.

 MARK BLOOM

Champlin Park boys and girls lacrosse stayed active last week, with the boys beating Andover on May 8, losing to Centennial on May 10, and losing to Robbinsdale Armstrong on May 12. The girls beat Andover and Centennial on May 8 and 10 to remain undefeated in conference play.

Boys lacrosse

