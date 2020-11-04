In a normal year, high school football teams still alive in the playoffs would’ve been playing a section semifinal game on Saturday. While Osseo’s stadium wasn’t packed like it would be on most occasions against neighboring Maple Grove, there was still a vibe.
That vibe included a hard-hitting football game.
About 125 fans gathered on separate sides of Osseo’s stadium on seasonably cool and crisp Halloween Eve. There was a full moon, adding to the eerie atmosphere.
In a year when life is focused on a virus, there was a sense of normalcy during a game that Maple Grove emerged with a 31-7 victory. The victory moved the Crimson to 3-1, while Osseo — which beat state powerhouse Totino-Grace last week — fell to 2-2.
“It’s been an interesting year, and running practices are much different,” Maple Grove head coach Matt Lombardi said. “If a kid has any form of symptoms, they have to stay home. It’s been a year where we’re forced to have a lot more depth. We’ve gotten a lot more kids playing time, and that’s one positive. We’ve gotten some kids who’ve had a chance to have a Friday night experience. That’s been neat.”
The Crimson were coming off a 13-6 loss to Centennial. They made a change at quarterback, inserting sophomore Jacob Kilzer in place of Nate Elmes, who moved to fullback.
Kilzer didn’t have to do much through the air, completing 5 of 9 passes for 109 yards, but his 65-yard touchdown to Damarian McCoy gave Maple Grove a three-score lead.
The Crimson added a 35-yard touchdown run Derrick Jameson to open the second half and a 29-yared run from Elmes.
The loss to Centennial, Lombardi said, gave his team a chance to re-focus their goals despite the fact there is no state tournament.
“Compared to first three weeks, we played more the attitude of what Maple Grove football is all about,” Lombardi said. “I was pleased with how they came out last Friday, and hopefully they can make that their norm. We played with a lot more enthusiasm and more physically. I thought we won up front on both sides of the ball.
“I thought our sidelines were amped up the whole game and we played with joy. The week before, we played so flat and it didn’t look like we enjoyed playing much. That made me take a step back and say ‘we have to get back to what this is all about.’ You play football. You don’t work football. I’m hoping that will continue the rest of the year.”
Jameson finished with 104 yards on just seven carries. Elmes added 91 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.
Defensive end was everywhere defensively. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound college prospect had 15 tackles to lead Maple Grove.
“The attitude of the kids has been great,” Lombardi said. “Sometimes, those Friday nights when you only have a few of them, there’s a bit more pressure on them then there really should be. The kids gave everything they had. They played with a lot with a lot of pressure but not a lot of emotion the first few weeks. Last week, I thought they let the fun of the game take over and obviously played at a much higher level.”
Through four games, Michael Zupke leads Maple Grove in rushing with 341 yards on 49 carries, followed by Elmes with 191 yards and six touchdowns, and Jameson with 174 yards on 22 carries.
The Crimson are scheduled to play host to Anoka (2-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday, then conclude the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Champlin Park.
Osseo will try to regroup at Blaine (3-1) on Friday night. The Orioles are set to finish the regular season at home vs. Centennial on Nov. 11.
It is expect the post-season in Class 6A will look like a more traditional section playoff without crossover brackets like previous years because there will be no state tournament.
“It’s not ideal, but it at least it will give us a chance to play a couple more games,” Lombardi said. “We’re happy about that. There’s just an excitement when you get into the playoffs. If we keep it rolling like we did last week, the kids will at least have fun. The joy I saw on the sideline is what I associate football to be. Hopefully, we play as many weeks as we can because that was a fun atmosphere.”
or a picture while dressed as M&M's before Friday night's football game in Osseo.
