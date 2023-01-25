Basketball scores from Champlin Park, Park Center boys and girls.
BOYS
Champlin Park
The Rebels’ season so far has been streaky. After winning their season opener, Champlin Park lost its next four games. Then the team ripped off three wins in a row before losing all three of their games this past week.
Andover (87-72), Anoka (75-64) and Wayzata (75-43) defeated the Rebels to drop them to 4-7.
The Rebels have three players - Luke Graff (15 PPG), Molley Komara (13 PPG), Mason Thielke (12.6 PPG) - averaging double figures in scoring. The Northwest Suburban Conference presents a nightly challenge to everyone.
Park Center
The other game for the Pirates this past week, in addition to their win against Armstrong on Friday, was another large win against Centennial. They won 95-26, their largest margin of victory this season.
CJ O’Hara had a team-high 17 points. JJ Ware had 14 and Chaing Ring had 13.
GIRLS
Champlin Park
The Rebels began their week with a tough game against No. 3 Chaska, who held them to their lowest scoring output of the season in a 69-37 loss. They lost again on Tuesday 79-60 to Andover.
Ashlee Burchette and Ava Holman led Champlin Park to a win over Anoka to close out the week on Thursday. Burchette had 23 points while Holman had 18. They’ve been the leading scorers for the Rebels this year. Holman is averaging 12.5 PPG while Burchette is at 9.9.
Champlin Park is currently third in the Northwest Suburban Conference with a 6-3 conference record and 6-5 overall.
Park Center
The Pirates (2-12) have been desperate for a win, having last won a game on Dec. 15. The team lost to Centennial 75-47 on Tuesday and Armstrong 58-44 on Friday to extend its losing streak to eight.
Helen Ben (11.9 PPG) and Nyomi Crushshon (9.9 PPG) have been the leading scorers this season.
