Coming into the week the Rebels knew they were in for a fight for all three of their games. Two ranked opponents were on their schedule along with an Osseo team hungry for a win.
First was No. 9 Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Wednesday, Jan. 18 where the Red Knights routed Champlin Park 8-2. They didn’t have long to mull over the loss with Maple Grove coming to town the next day.
It proved to be the highlight of the season so far for the Rebels, upsetting the No. 3 Crimson 2-1 in overtime. Trevor Aberwald scored the game-winning goal. Jordan Ronn had the other Champlin park goal in the third period to force OT. Coen Neu in goal made 32 saves.
They didn’t let their guard down on Saturday against Osseo as they won comfortably 7-4 over the Orioles. The Rebels scored three goals in both the first and second period to take a 6-2 lead. Aberwald added two more goals to his season total and Ronn had a hat-trick of assists.
Champlin Park (12-5) endured a tough week prior, but managed to come out this week with a winning record with their sights set on Centennial on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Girls
After defeating Roseville/Mahtomedi 5-4 Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Bluebirds faced the two toughest opponents anyone could face to round out their week. They went up against No. 2 Andover on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and No. 1 Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Huskies won 7-0 while the Skippers won 5-1. Brooklyn Johnson had the lone Bluebirds goal out of the two games.
Outside of the two losses against the toughest competition in the state, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids have been playing well. They had gone six games in a row without a loss before the game against Andover, relying on underclassmen to produce in front of the net.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (11-7-2) have five games left on their regular season schedule.
