Play ball.
It’s a phrase normally associated with baseball. But in this strange and ever-changing COVID-19 world, it now applies to high school football.
Thanks to the Minnesota High School League reversing course from its August vote to play football next spring, Maple Grove was among the hundreds of teams that took to the practice fields on Monday for the first official day of workouts. About 100 players participated in the debut practice in blustery conditions at Fernbrook Athletic Fields.
Things will certainly look and feel different, but the players and coaches are simply happy to be back.
“It’s awesome being back out here. We’re excited to keep getting prepared as a team and we’re looking forward to the year,” said senior safety and captain Jaden Matchette, who plays safety. “It was frustrating when they switched it to spring, but fortunately they switched it back to the fall. We’re trying to keep building a better team. We just want to work hard in practice every day, keep encouraging each other and work hard together. We’re hoping for a state championship.”
“I’m really happy for the kids. Being around high school kids and talking to them, there’s a restlessness that they needed to have addressed,” said Matt Lombardi, who is entering his 10th season as Crimson head coach. “For these kids, the sports are important, but more importantly – the team aspect and bringing everybody together and what football represents is huge. That’s where I’m happy because this makes they’re becoming happier. That’s a big thing.”
The MSHSL Board of Directors conducted an emergency meeting on Monday, Sept. 21 to address the status of football and volleyball. A large group led by football parents from Dassel-Cokato urged the league to reconsider, and they listened.
Football and volleyball teams will practice through next week. Maple Grove opens the season on Friday, Oct. 9, with a game against Edina.
“We were disappointed when it was delayed because we were all working together for so long to get ready for the fall season, but we were ready to overcome it,” said senior linebacker/fullback Hayden Sather. “Now we’re all really excited to get going and ready to get to work. It’s the best feeling being out here, and we’re getting ready for Edina.”
ADJUSTING TO CHANGE
Health-related precautions have dramatically changed protocols for coaches. Players are not allowed in locker rooms, so finding places to change clothes and store belongings is a challenge.
When the Friday Night Lights are finally turned on, there won’t be thousands of fans and students dressed up in crazy attire. Each school will receive 125 tickets. In larger schools like Maple Grove, that means there will be games when only one parent can attend. Lombardi said how tickets will be distributed remains a work in progress.
“It was hectic for us,” Lombardi said. “You have to figure out how where they can put clothes on because they can’t go in the locker room. You don’t know how the game is going to look. It took a lot of organization on our part, but for the kids it’s awesome.
“You feel bad for those kids in the stands who show up to the games in raincoats and coconut bikini tops. Every school has those fans. Friday nights are huge for those kids. It’s important for our players, but it’s also important for the fans because there’s just something traditional about Friday nights in the high school setting.”
Despite the uncertainty of this season’s status, players still got together in their position groups to stay in shape over the summer. Now, they’ve got a chance to display their talent.
“I was honestly pretty mad (when the season was delayed to fall) but you still had to go work,” senior defensive end Nate Becker said. “We had our small individual groups to workout with so we still got to be with our teammates. I was ecstatic when we found out we would have a season. All of us were. We’re ready to show all the work we put in over the summer. It’s great to be out here again. Hopefully we can go out there and have fun.”
He continued, “We’re hoping to go undefeated. We’ve got a good team. Our defense flies around. The offense is good and the offensive line has some good size.”
Monday’s first practice session gave the Crimson a sense of normalcy. Practice started with a quick film session before the players donned shoulder pads, helmets and shorts to mark the official start to the season.
“What I love about football is the family it creates amongst the kids, parents and community,” Lombardi said. “Getting them back out here is great. It’s almost like we had to remind that they can have fun and you’re allowed to be out here. Obviously, we want to compete against great teams and play. For these kids, it’s deeper than that. The relationships this allows them to have for these 10 weeks is vital.”
