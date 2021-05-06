The weather has kept Rockford off the track. The second meet was run last week at Annandale along with Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato.
“It was cold and drizzling off and on, but the athletes were just happy to be competing,” said coach Chad Robran. “Times were good for this time of the year and we saw a few personal records.”
The Rocket girls won meet by 56 points over Litchfield. The boys were second behind Annandale. Robran said the boys were missing some key athletes due to injuries. He adds the girls were strong across the board.
The girls continued to dominate the 4x100 relay with Hannah Moe, Sara Byers, Cassia Cady and Aliyah Robran.
The four would score many points in other events. Robran took second in the 200 high hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles. Cady won the 100, triple jump and was second in the 200.
Byers was first in the 200, second in the long jump and second in the triple jump. Moe placed second in the high jump and fifth in the 200.
Rockford dominated the girls throwing events. Jayden Lark took first in the shot put with Hannah Stedman third. Stedman won the discus with Jayden Lark second and her sister Shauna Lark fifth.
In distance events Rockford had the top three in the 3200 with Grace Zimmerman, Liz Smith and Haedyn Barkeim. Rockford had the top three in the 800 with Jane West, Natasha James and Meghan Roggenkamp. Smith was third in the 1600 followed by Maggie Thomson fourth and Zimmerman fifth.
The girls also won the 4x400 relay with Kylee Sauers, Roggenkamp, West and James. Isabelle Cox took second in the pole vault.
In the triple jump Rockford had the top five finishers with Cady, Byers, Elise Biorn, McKenzie Bakken and Sophia Bremel.
For the boys Ethan Scarbrough was second in the 100 and fourth in the 200. Henry Skinner finished first in the high jump, second in the triple jump and third in the 400.
Brian Schloeder won the pole vault, was third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump. Joshua Dejewski placed second in the high jump and Ashton Fox won the long jump.
Rockford was going to host the section finals, but now with COVID losing up rules, St. John’s has said they can host the meet as usual.
The next meet is Thursday, May 13, at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted along with Holdingford and Sibley East.
