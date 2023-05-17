The regular season ended for the St. Michael-Albertville boys tennis team last Thursday, May 11. They finished the regular season 7-7 with wins against Holy Family, Osseo, Andover, Armstrong, Delano, Rogers and Monticello.

They went 1-3 during the last week of regular season action, starting with a 1-6 loss to Buffalo on Monday, May 8, and ending with a 1-6 loss to Minnetonka on Thursday, May 11. It was a brutal stretch with four matches in four days. Their lone win was 4-3 against Monticello on Wednesday, May 10.

