STMA’s Brock Cornell returns a ball during a rally against Hayden Miller, Wednesday, May 10 at Monticello High School. Cornell beat Miller 6-2, 6-1 during the number one singles match and helped clinch a 4-3 victory over the Magic.
STMA’s Brock Cornell returns a ball during a rally against Hayden Miller, Wednesday, May 10 at Monticello High School. Cornell beat Miller 6-2, 6-1 during the number one singles match and helped clinch a 4-3 victory over the Magic.
The regular season ended for the St. Michael-Albertville boys tennis team last Thursday, May 11. They finished the regular season 7-7 with wins against Holy Family, Osseo, Andover, Armstrong, Delano, Rogers and Monticello.
They went 1-3 during the last week of regular season action, starting with a 1-6 loss to Buffalo on Monday, May 8, and ending with a 1-6 loss to Minnetonka on Thursday, May 11. It was a brutal stretch with four matches in four days. Their lone win was 4-3 against Monticello on Wednesday, May 10.
The seeding meeting was later that same night after their match against Minnetonka. They were given the eighth seed for the Section 5AA team boys tennis tournament that started on Tuesday.
“Honestly, we’re playing great tennis right now,” said Coach Geoff Basham. “We got a home match against Delano, who we beat earlier this season 4-3 and then we would play the one-seed Wayzata. They’re the top-ranked team in the state.”
Basham has been a tennis coach for over 20 years and based on his experience also mentioned that anything can happen on any given day and that his team won’t stop playing until the last point is done in any match they play.
The Knights took the short trek up Interstate 94 to Monticello High School last Wednesday and came back victorious on what was a great day for tennis. The sun was shining with temperatures in the 70s to 80s with only small gusts of wind to deal with.
It was a well-fought win against the non-conference or section foe. The singles matches were split 2-2 and all the doubles matches went the distance, going all three sets. STMA was able to come away with wins during the second and third doubles matches and won 4-3.
Brock Cornell beat Hayden Miller 6-2, 6-1 at one singles, and Connor Riesgraf took down Monticello’s Tristan Simard 6-1, 6-2 during two singles.
Leyton Punton and Brady Lindstrom dropped the first set 0-6 but battled back and took the second set 6-3 before ultimately losing 5-7 in set three during the top doubles match. Monticello had switched their usual lineup around as Ryan Schyma, typically Montiecllo’s top singles player this season, played in the top doubles match.
At two doubles, Michael Anderson and Dow Dickerson came out with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Wyatt Hanson and Caleb Kalnbach. And Andrew Beack and Carter Krohn came from behind to win the three dubs match 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
That set up their final regular season match against the Skippers in which the Knights lost 1-6. Brayden Szarzynski won the three singles match over Ethan Chen 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.
STMA had their first section match on Tuesday against the ninth-seeded Delano Tigers. Earlier in the season the Knights bested the Tigers 4-3. If St. Michael-Albertville beats Delano, their next match would have been on Wednesday against the top-seeded Wayzata Trojans. Wayzata swept STMA 7-0 in their first matchup this season and is the top-ranked team in the state at Class 2A.
The Boys 5AA Individual Section Tournament runs for two days starting on Wednesday, May 24. It is the last year the boys will play in Section 5AA. The boys will move to Section 8AA next season with schools like Alexandria, Becker, Buffalo, Bemidji, Monticello, Moorhead, St. Cloud and Willmar. The girls team that plays in the fall will remain in 5AA.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.