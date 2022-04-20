Maple Grove’s ninth-ranked baseball team in Class 4A opened up the season with a tilt against a familiar foe April 11, when the Crimson hosted district rivals Osseo. With both teams led by stellar pitching, one first-inning run from Maple Grove ended up being the difference in the Crimson’s 1-0 victory on opening day.

After a scoreless top of the first, Maple Grove got on the scoreboard first thanks to an RBI groundout from senior Zane Vitense which scored junior Tanner Albeck. From that point on, the game was defined by pitching. Crimson senior ace Cole Newell took the hill for the home team and was stellar, going five and two-thirds innings allowing only three hits and no runs while striking out 12 Orioles. But he had to leave the game in the top of the sixth after experiencing tightness in his right throwing arm.

While Newell was shutting down the Orioles, Osseo senior starter Sam Wolkerstorfer was doing the same with the Crimson. Past the first inning run, Wolkerstorfer was lights out, surrendering no runs in the final five innings, while allowing only one hit to senior Mason South and striking out three.

After Newell exited, Ethan Zimmerman came in and closed the door on any potential Osseo rally with one and one-third innings of scoreless ball, allowing only one hit and striking out three.

As Zimmerman left the mound, he pounded his glove and let out a yell of victory as Maple Grove began the season 1-0.

Coming up

The Crimson travel to Totino-Grace April 21 at 4:30 p.m., to Rogers April 25 at 4:30, and host Spring Lake Park April 26 at 4:30 p.m.

