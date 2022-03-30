Pitching is Rogers’ biggest question heading into season

The Royals will look to make it three straight state tournament appearances in a row in 2022. Rogers reached the Class 4A state tournaments in 2019 and 2021.
The Royals finished fourth at the 2019 Class 4A state tournament, losing 4-3 to Stillwater in the Class 4A third-place game on June 15, 2019, at CHS Field in St. Paul. In 2021, the Royals won the Section 8-4A championship, defeating St. Michael-Albertville in the winner-take-all game two 4-3 June 10, 2021 at Cold Spring Baseball Park in Cold Spring. The Royals were blanked by Park of Cottage Grove 4-0 in the Class 4A quarterfinals at Chaska Athletic Park in Chaska June 15, 2021.
The Royals return nine letterwinners from the 2021 roster.
Rogers set a program record by scoring 154 runs (5.9 per game) last season and will look to continue that trend with most of the lineup intact.
Rogers head coach Brian Harapat said he expects the 2022 Royals to be competitive.
“We have a team coming back that is certainly capable of scoring some runs, a team that’s defensively sound, has good leadership, returns a lot of experience,” Harapat said. “The big thing that we’re going to be looking for is to replace quite a few innings on the mound this year and looking at some younger guys that are starting to step up and show that they’re ready to start playing at the next level as well.”
The Royals should remain strong in the middle, returning two senior captains: second baseman Jack Olsen and shortstop Tyson Vylasek. Olsen didn’t commit an error at second base in 2021 while leading Rogers’ offense with a batting average of .377 and a .493 on-base percentage while scoring 20 runs. Senior first baseman Reiken Downs had a batting average of .310 and led the Royals with 20 RBIs. Junior Noah Gordon will return to the lineup in 2022, spending time both in the outfield and behind the plate.
The Royals’ returning starting catcher is sophomore Max Robinson. Robinson caught 17 of the final 18 games as a freshman, gunning down 12 of 16 runners attempting to steal while only making one error. He is also one of Rogers’ leading hitters with a batting average of .340 and an on-base percentage of .420 in 61 plate appearances in 2021.
On the mound, Rogers looks to be led by senior captain and UW-LaCrosse commit Jake Clauson after his 5-0, 1.90 ERA, 40 strikeout campaign last season.
The Royals did graduate three key pitchers from the 2021 team and will need to replace their combined 11-6/3.82ERA/103 strikeout production and 95.1 innings pitched with arms new to the varsity level. Likely candidates for those roles include juniors Cavan Banks, Jack Berry, Nathan Garding and Noah Gordon and sophomore Riane Ritter. Vylasek and Robinson may also be called upon to contribute.
Harapat said nobody will own a spot on the 2022 Royals.
“It’s an exciting time for us to start new and allow guys to show what they’re able to do now this year and figure out what our team is going to start looking like,” he said.
The Royals will open the 2022 season against Maple Grove Thursday, April 7, at 4:30 p.m. at the Rogers High School baseball field. The Royals will host archrival Elk River Thursday, May 12, at the Rogers High School baseball field at 4:30 p.m. Senior day for the Class of 2022 will take place Monday, May 23, when Rogers hosts Sartell, one of the two new additions to Section 8-4A this season before closing the 2022 regular season against Hopkins Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins High School baseball field in Minnetonka.
Harapat said it will be more challenging to get out of Section 8-4A this season with the additions of Sartell and Bemidji.
“Both of those were top 3A teams last year,” he said. “That gives a lot depth to our section. That will make it more difficult to get out of the section tournament. It’s going to be a tougher section and a tougher road to the state tournament. We’re excited to roll up our sleeves and get to work on our goal of getting back to the state to(urnament.”
(Editor’s note: Rogers head coach Brian Harapat contributed to this story.)
