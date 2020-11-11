By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Rockford trailed Pierz 20-13 at the half of its home football game Friday, Nov. 6. However, Pierz stayed unbeaten by winning the second half 12-0 to win the game 32-13.
The Rockets finally were able to host homecoming after having games moved because of COVID-19 issues. It turned out to be the warmest of the five games played since the season started in mid-October. Game time temperature was around 70.
Rockford scored first on a 5-yard run by Ryan Storlien after Kaye Richards III recovered a fumble.
The teams traded fumbles, including one created by Rockford’s Wes Overton that was recovered by Winston Smith.
Pierz took an 8-7 lead after a 53-yard touchdown pass. After another interception Pierz was up 14-7 on a 7-yard run. A backward pass by Rockford was turned into a 14-yard Pierz touchdown run, stretching the lead to 20-7.
Rockford then found some rhythm on a seven-play 64-yard drive capped off by a 3-yard run by Patrick Andry making it 20-13 at halftime.
Coming out of the half the Rockets defense made a stand on fourth down on Rockford’s 10 when Andry sacked the quarterback.
Pierz scored two more touchdowns on runs of 5 and 20 yards. The final score came after another Rocket turnover.
“In back to back weeks, we have shot ourselves in the foot by not taking care of the ball,” said coach Dan Houghton. “We had five turnovers in both games.”
Quarterback Sam Zilmer was 6 of 16 passing for 79 yards and three interceptions. Connor Schreckenghaust had eight carries for 17 yards. Overton had two catches for 35 yards and Alex Altmann had two catches for 34 yards.
Storlien and Overton led the defense with 13 tackles each. Ashton Fox had 11 tackles and Fox and Caden Braun each had an interception.
“We didn’t execute on offense and left our defense on the field for too long,” said Houghton. “We need to start doing the little things right in order to get back to playing well from start to finish in games.”
The Rockets played at Sauk Centre on Wednesday (after press deadline) for the final regular season game. The section playoffs will follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.