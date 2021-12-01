The Anoka-Hennepin Mustangs peaked at the right time, winning two of three matches to earn third place at the state adapted PI soccer championships Nov. 19-20 at Stillwater High School.
“We played the best we had played all year during the state tournament,” coach Pete Kutches said. “It was due partially to having our entire team playing together for the first time all year. By the third-place game, we started sharing the soccer ball better than we had the entire year.”
The Mustangs entered state as the No. 6 seed, promptly knocking off third-seeded St. Paul Humboldt 10-4 in the quarterfinals. Anoka-Hennepin dropped a close 4-2 semifinal against top-seeded and eventual champion Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka, then bounced back with a 9-0 shutout over Rochester in the third-place match.
“Getting third place was very exciting for our team,” Kutches said. “Coming into the tournament, not winning a game throughout the regular season and then winning two out of three at the tournament was awesome for our kids. They really left everything on the floor in the semifinals in the tough loss to Robbinsdale 4-2, but they rebounded in the third-place game and played their best game of the year to end it. The coaching staff is super proud of this team.”
It was a more routine fall season for the Mustangs, yet not completely back to normal. All of Anoka-Hennepin’s regular season matchups were against the same team – which just so happened to be the best in the state.
Nonetheless, it helped the Mustangs be sharp for the state tournament run and experience an enjoyable return to game action this fall season.
“It was definitely better having games to play against another team, but for us, Mounds View and Park Center were not able to field teams this season so it left us playing just Robbinsdale for five regular season games,” Kutches said. “It would have had a bit more of a regular feel with more teams, but like we told the players, we could be playing the best team in the state for PI soccer and that will help us a ton when we get to the state tournament, which turned out to be the case with Robbinsdale winning it.
“Once at the state tournament, it really was great for the players to get back into that atmosphere of fun, excitement and competition again. Seeing all the teams out there playing in one facility made for an exciting weekend for adapted sports.”
Malachi Neal led the Mustangs with 13 points in the tournament, finishing with eight goals and five assists. Garmen Neal was second on the team with 11 points including nine goals and two assists.
Evan Stern added two goals, and Joey Tonna had two goals and two assists.
Austin Swanson was solid in the goal, as well. Swanson finished with 30 saves in the 4-2 loss to the Robins in the semifinals. He also had nine in the win over St. Paul Humboldt. Swanson and Malachi Neal combined for five saves in the third-place match.
The Mustangs actually trailed 3-2 to the Hawks in the quarterfinals at halftime, and the game was tied 4-4 in the second half before Anoka-Hennepin scored six unanswered goals to get the win.
