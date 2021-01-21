The North Wright County River Hawks began regular season play on Saturday in Grand Rapids. They scored a victory thanks to Sydney Petersen’s hat trick, defeating Grand Rapids/Greenway by a score of 4-3 in overtime.
The first goal of the game went to Grand Rapids/Greenway about eight minutes into the opening period. The River Hawks responded with a tying goal from Dani Weiland (Jenna Allen, Chloe Finnerty), making the score 1-1 after one period.
In the second period, Petersen scored her first of the game to give the River Hawks a 2-1 lead. GRG answered back to tie the game at 2-2 late in the period, setting the stage for the third period.
GRG took its second lead of the game early in the third, only for Petersen to answer with her second goal of the game on the power play (Lilly Gillespie, Chloe Finnerty). Neither team could answer for the rest of the period, so the game went to overtime.
Just under a minute into the extra period, Petersen won the game with her third goal of the contest (Gillespie, Finnerty). The final score was 4-3, a dramatic start to a season wrought with outside drama.
The River Hawks played Wayzata on Tuesday night. They travel to Edina for a Saturday afternoon game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.