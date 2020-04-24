Sara Parent has received many kinds of team awards and recognition at Rogers High School over the years, including being called the team mom.
“I was labeled as the ‘mom’ of the girls hockey team because I always came prepared with any and all the unusual supplies a girl or hockey player could need to get ready for game day,” claims Parent.
The most recent honor for Parent was being named the Rogers Athena Award winner, recognizing outstanding female athletes from Minnesota. The annual Athena Awards banquet scheduled for May 6 has been postponed until further notice due to the impact of the pandemic.
Many of Parent’s honors involved leadership and being a good teammate. She earned a seemingly low number of three conference awards over five years of varsity participation.
However, she was named team captain five times when accumulating 13 total varsity letters. Parent served two seasons as captain of both the hockey and cross country teams and one year in lacrosse.
In three of her five seasons running cross country Parent received the team Royal award, given for “enthusiasm, support and leadership.”
Parent also received the outstanding leadership award in hockey and the “respect and on-time” awards in lacrosse.
It was in hockey where Parent earned her most accomplishments. In four seasons on varsity she was All-Conference one year and honorable mention AC in another.
In her senior season Parent was named the top scoring defender. As a ninth-grader she helped Rogers win the conference championship. This past season the team advanced to the section quarterfinals.
“I started skating when I was about 4,” said Parent. “My dad used to build a hockey rink in our back yard for my older brothers and me along with the neighbor kids. I played hockey because as a kid growing up that was something that brought my whole family together.”
Parent started lacrosse in fifth grade in order to get involved in another sport.
“I tried volleyball and gymnastics but nothing was sticking until my friends started talking about lacrosse and I saw my brother’s first lacrosse game,” said Parent. “From then on I loved the sport. I played on varsity as a forward in eighth grade.”
Parent was all-conference in lacrosse last season and was leading as a captain this spring.
“I am deeply hurt with the already short lacrosse season having to be cut even shorter with the health dangers we have recently faced,” said Parent. “Being away from school is a lot harder than most may think it is.”
Besides sports, school activities include student council, National Honor Society, Youth in Government and mission trips. Parent earned the school’s Excel award this year and distinguished academic achievement award for two years.
“Both school and academics are important to me because it sets a balance for my health,” added Parent. “Sports allow me to relieve a lot of stress from a regular school day, so it has had an extremely positive impact personally. This allows me to keep a level head and not worry or stress about little things.”
Parent will play Division 3 hockey at the College of St. Scholastica, majoring in chemical engineering.
