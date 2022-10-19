Tied at 1 with 3 minutes left in the first overtime, it seemed like the Section 5AAA semifinal between Champlin Park and Spring Lake Park was destined for penalty kicks.
Paige Kalal had other ideas.
The senior midfielder for Champlin Park had an eye for goal all night long. She had the Rebels’ first goal of the game and wanted her second goal to be the nail in the coffin to the Panthers.
After missing on a number of chances throughout the second half, she finally got one to fall in overtime. From the left side of the goal in the penalty box, Kalal rifled in her second goal, sending Champlin Park to the Section 5AAA final with a 2-1 win. The players and coaches on the sidelines rushed to the field to celebrate yet another spectacular goal from the All-State midfielder.
With Spring Lake Park having the advantage on the night in possession, it made each Champlin Park attack that much more critical. Kalal made sure the Rebels would take their chances, either becoming the primary outlet on the counter attack or finding a forward making a run down the field.
Kalal had two great chances that were saved at point-blank range in the second half. One came off a counter attack and the other from a cross by senior forward Kylie Scott. Both shots went right at Spring Lake Park goalkeeper Brooke Goerish.
The Panthers took the lead with 12:04 left in the first half. Champlin Park goalkeeper Sarah Martin saved the initial shot from Spring Lake Park forward Johnette Nagbe, but could do nothing on the rebound that fell to junior midfielder Piper Jarombek.
It didn’t take long for the Rebels to equalize. Kalal scored two minutes later on a shot from outside of the box, assisted by sophomore forward Olivia Mehl.
Earlier in the half, Champlin Park thought they could’ve had a penalty kick. Kalal had the ball in the box and instead of taking a shot, she dribbled around the goalkeeper that rushed to the ball. She created space for a shot but was tackled. The tackle was deemed clean by the official and play continued.
As time winded down in regulation, both sides seemed content with going to overtime. There weren’t any clear chances as neither side wanted to expose their defense too much.
There isn’t much left to say about Kalal. The Minnesota Gopher-commit has carried the Rebels throughout the year with a team-high 17 goals and 11 assists. Scott is the next highest in those categories with 6 and 5, respectively.
The third-seeded Rebels are back in the section final for the third time in the last four years. Their opponent in the final will be Mounds View, the top seed in the section. The game will take place Tuesday, Oct. 18.
