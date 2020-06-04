Osseo wrestling was able to have its season-ending banquet on March 11 just a few days before such events were forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Orioles handed out awards and mentioned milestones for the wrestlers.
Head Coach Tony Castro and assistants Scott Lewison, Kenny Green and Andrew Lanners announced All-State, All-Northwest Suburban Conference and team awards.
Team captains junior Jagger Schack and sophomore Jacob Meissner were both selected to the All-State and all-conference teams. They were also named co-team MVPs.
Junior Caidon Williams, Shack and Meissner all advanced to state, as well.
Meissner (170 pounds) and Schack (220 pounds) both finished fourth overall at the Class 3A state tournament.
Meissner (33-7) also added a 5AAA section title this season and he now has over 75 career wins, 50 career falls and has the 170-pound school record for fastest fall (13 seconds).
Meissner collected 90 takedowns and had 13 reversals to lead Osseo in those categories in 2020.
Schack (34-7) was a section runner-up and now has over 100 career wins and 50 career falls. He also has the 220-pound school record for fastest fall (eight seconds).
Williams was 8-8 after missing most of the season but did finish strong with a state berth. He holds the 152-pound school record for fastest fall (14 seconds).
Sophomores John Lundstrom, Aidan Wayne and Peter Hollingshead were all named all-conference honorable mentions.
Lundstrom (126 pounds) finished 30-11 this season and took third overall in the section, just missing out on a state berth. He already has over 75 career wins and also holds the 126-pound school record for fastest fall (12 seconds).
Wayne (182 pounds) was 24-14. He also took third in the section. He has 25 career falls and holds the 182-pound school record for fastest fall (20 seconds). Wayne also earned one of two Most Improved team awards and had 19 total falls this season.
Hollingshead (113 pounds) was 10-18 and took fifth overall in the section.
Senior Jack White also was honored at the banquet. He had the most near fall points on the team with 74 and finished his high school career with over 75 career wins and 25 falls.
Eighth-grader Alex True was also given the Most Improved award after a 7-11 varsity record and a fifth-place finish in the section at 106 pounds. Freshman Dylan Jackson (145 pounds) was given the ninth-grade MVP after a 10-14 record and sixth-place finish in the section.
The Rookie of the Year award went to seventh-grader Jameson Kulseth, who finished 15-13 this season on junior varsity and took sixth in the JV Northwest Suburban Conference tournament.
Junior Connor Spanier (14-21) holds the 113-pound school record for fastest fall (24 seconds). He took sixth in the section at 120 pounds.
Other varsity letterwinners were seniors Luis Hernandez, Kaylie Toleno and Malik Williams, juniors Thomas Cornell, Jacobe Jackson, Jaleel Moore and Trey Williams and sophomore Kenrick Kisch. Team managers receiving a letter were senior Kaylie Toleno and Paige Cwik, Amanda Haiden and Julia Wasgatt.
Together, these wrestlers helped the program finish with a 10-8 dual record and to win the Droegemueller Cup and be named district 279 season champs.
It was also noted at the banquet that Lewison will join Castro as a co-head coach for the 2020-21 season. Lewison was a youth program coach as well as an assistant under Castro.
Mitchell joins celebration
The guest speaker at the banquet was 1998 graduate John Mitchell. Mitchell was a two-time state qualifier, All-State selection after taking runner-up in 1998 at 152 pounds, a two-time all-conference selection and a selection to the Minnesota Senior All-Star team for the Minnesota-Wisconsin series while at Osseo.
Former Osseo head coach and current Osseo Youth Director Alan Wiley was Mitchell’s teammate, and he introduced him to speak. Mitchell finished with 104 career varsity wins and was a team captain and MVP in his senior season.
Mitchell talked to the current team about how much the program helped him in his life, crediting his experience to former Osseo coaches Ken Droegemueller and Woody Ferry.
“I knew Osseo was the place for me to achieve my wrestling goals,” Mitchell said during his speech.
Mitchell later graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in technical studies and also finished with a top-10 rating as a college wrestler. He is married with two children and is a police sergeant and a SWAT team leader in Rochester.
