The Osseo wrestling team placed ninth out of 30 teams with 100 points at the Rogers Holiday Matness tournament Dec. 29 and 30. Ten teams recognized in the state rankings were involved, including Class 3A top-ranked St. Michael-Albertville, finishing first with 241 points, Class 2A third-ranked Becker, taking second with 187 points, and Class 3A sixth-ranked Anoka, nabbing third with 177 points.
Four Osseo seniors placed top eight in their divisions for medalist honors. Defending state champion Jacob Meissner pinned all four opponents at 220-pounds to earn his third title while improving to 10-0 with eight falls and two majors. Meissner showed his number-one state rating, with falls over Hunter Lilleskov of Scott West at 1:12, Brady Thompson of Elk River at 3:31, Conner Elliott of Apple Valley at 5:59, and Becker’s fourth rated Dylan Kolby at 5:20 in the title match.
Fifth-rated senior Aidan Wayne pinned his way to the finals for silver medalist honors at 195. Wayne scored three falls, including a semi-final pin over 6th-rated Isaiah Brown of Rogers before dropping a close 6-4 decision to 4th-rated, returning state place-winner Matthew Sloan of White Bear Lake in the final. Wayne improved to 9-2, with six falls.
Seventh-rated senior John Lundgren advanced to the 152-pound semis before suffering his first loss of the season in a hard-fought 6-5 decision to two-time Class 1A state place-winner Gavin Gust of Dover-Eyota. Lundgren wrestled back for a 3rd place finish with four tournament wins, including two falls and a major decision, advancing his season record to 11-1 including five falls and two majors.
Senior Peter Hollingshead battled to an eighth place finish in a very competitive 138-pound class. Hollingshead highlighted his tournament run with a 7-5 decision over Minneota senior and two-time state qualifier Kade Lozinski, currently rated number 10 in Class 1A.
Hollingshead also recorded his seventh fall of the season to stand with an 8-6 record. Also scoring team points with wins were freshman Jameson Kulseth at 120 (major decision), freshman Carter Williams at 132 (1 fall), senior Kenrick Kisch at 145, and senior Vincent Toleno at 170 (1 fall).
COMING UP
Osseo travels to Elk River Jan. 6 for a conference dual and then travels to Eden Prairie Jan. 8, at 9 a.m. for the Eden Prairie Invitational, a team tournament.
