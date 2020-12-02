Osseo winter sports teams in ‘wait and see’ mode

Almost every high school hockey player who laces up the skates for the first pre-season practice has the same dream – finish the season Minnesota’s history-rich state tournament.
With the winter prep sports season on hold until at least Dec. 19 due to a recent Executive Order from Gov. Tim Walz in the wake of recent significant spread of COVID-19, teams across the state are hoping they have the opportunity take the ice at all this season.
Until then, the only game they’ll play involves waiting.
News of the season’s delay, though disappointing and emotional, didn’t come as a shock to Osseo boys’ hockey coach Kevin Willey.
“I wasn’t too surprised that the season was delayed,” said Willey, who has coached the Orioles for 13 years. “The case numbers had been climbing to climb around the state, and football games were being canceled across the state during their section tournaments.”
Osseo finished last season with an 11-15 record, including a 3-1 loss to Centennial in the opening round of the section tournament. The Orioles, and the rest of Minnesota, got a jolt of good news late in the fall when the Minnesota State High School League announced there would be a winter sports season – albeit a shortened one.
Instead of the usual 25-game regular season, the 2020-21 campaign was reduced to 18 games. Not an ideal situation, but like football and volleyball seasons that were played in the fall after originally being delayed until spring, it was something for which the athletes could look forward.
The future of the upcoming winter season is anyone’s guess. The MSHSL’s Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Dec. 3, to discuss options.
Possibilities include starting resuming the season on Dec. 19 and extending it two weeks, which could mean a delay to Minnesota spring sports. With Minnesota’s unpredictable spring weather, that wouldn’t be anything usual. What is decided will depend on Walz’ next decision and the most recent COVID-19 numbers.
Maple Grove, meanwhile, is hoping for the chance to return to the state tournament. The Crimson finished 21-10 last season, winning the Section 5AA title with a 3-0 victory over Blaine. Maple Grove lost to Blake in the state quarterfinals, defeated Lakeville South in the consolation semifinals before falling 4-1 to Andover in the consolation championship.
STAYING FRESH
Osseo’s players had the opportunity to stay in game shape in the fall. Most of the team played 11 games through a USA/Minnesota Hockey program.
“Our boys did play in the “bridge” season before the pause began,” Willey said. “They had a great experience.”
With arenas and schools shutdown, working out and team-building exercises will have to be conducted virtually. Call it “distance hockey,” if you will. No skates, pucks, goals, saves or on-ice conditioning drills.
“We are going to make the best of this opportunity holding live workouts, having guest speakers, chalk talks, and having team-building exercises,” Willey said. “We are hoping this structure can provide some sort of normalcy for them and they can ‘see’ their teammates each day.”
If and when Minnesota teams do take the ice, the status of a state tournament looms. It’s one of the most famous high school events in the country, but even a storied event such as this isn’t immune to the coronavirus.
Hope of a state tournament remains, though an event with 18,000 fans at Xcel Energy Center seems a long-shot.
“I think everyone is hoping for a state tournament,” Willey said. “It’s a great tradition and provides closure to the season, but I think it’s tough to commit to having it as it has been at the Xcel. I can see a tournament still taking place but on a smaller scale.”
VIEW FROM THE COURT
The news of the delayed start to the season also was not surprising in the Osseo basketball program. Coach Tim Theisen’s team is coming off a rare losing season, but their hopes of getting the program back to winning ways will have to wait.
“This was expected,” Theisen said. “Being a part of the Board of the Boys’ Basketball High School Coaches Association, we were aware of this. We all agree that the health and safety of our High School athletes is first -- and if postponing it by four weeks helps in that, we will be ready on Dec. 19 to begin.”
The Orioles will be meeting virtually four days a week during the hiatus to stay fresh on philosphies and strategies while staying up to date with players on academic, physical and mental progress. The workouts are open to any student in grades 9-12 who wants to try out for the program.
“On top of that, we have a theme each day of the week,” Theisen said. “We have virtual workouts Monday and Wednesday and have ‘chalk talk Tuesdays’ where we break down film with the players. Thursday is a team building day.”
Theisen said it’s the hope of the coaches’ association to complete a shortened regular season and to have a post-season tournament. The format and site of any playoff is likely weeks away from being determined, but it appears unlikely a state tournament would be played at the familiar sites of Williams Arena and Target Center,
DANCE TEAM IN LIMBO
Osseo’s dance team also is dealing with what to do until the season begins. The coaching staff was prepared for the season to begin and now is finding ways to adjust to the hiatus.
“Honestly, we were prepared for the delay,” Osseo coach Megan McDonough said. “We felt very optimistic knowing each fall team got most of their modified seasons in, but we also had to be realistic about the growth of infection of our community and the different nature of winter sports compared to the fall season.”
The state meet has become a huge two-day event that draws thousands of fans to Target Center. McDonough said they are trying not to focus on post-season events and are simply holding onto hope they’ll be able to compete in some fashion.
“Knowing the fall sports did not get a state tournament makes us feel as though we need to be realistic about what options the decision-makers have to make those choices,” McDonough said. “We will be thrilled as a team to get ANY competitions on the calendar not just state.”
