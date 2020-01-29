The Osseo High girls’ weightlifting team captured the state championship while the boys took second at the recent state meet.
The Osseo High weightlifting program started four years ago and is tied in heavily with the after-school strength and speed program, said coach Daniel Prody. The boys’ team started four years ago and the girls started last year.
“We worked with both the Osseo athletic department and the football team here to get things up and running,” said Prody. “We compete both in Olympic weighting, where the lifts consist of the clean and jerk and snatch, and powerlifting, where the lifts consist of the back squat, bench, and deadlift.”
The Osseo girls took home the 2020 state trophy in only their second season. Last year that took third.
Osseo was led by Rylee Kara, who placed second overall to qualify for the Nationals with 305 kg total and won the 63 kg weight class. Annais Loko was third overall and won the 84+ kg weight class. Kendall Potratz placed second in the 84+ kg weight class and fourth overall. Bailey Smith placed second in the 84 kg class and fifth overall. Alessi Guidetti placed first in the 72 kg class and 10th overall.
The boys’ team came in second for the third straight season. The Orioles won first place in 2017. The Orioles were by Cody Sisaket and Dakota Benigni of the 93 kg weight class. They both posted qualifying totals for the Nationals 500 kgs and 562.5 kg, respectively. Benigni won the 93 kg class and also placed fifth in the individual overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.