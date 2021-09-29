Looking to improve off of the Farmington Invitational where they went 1-3, the Osseo volleyball squad played host to rival Park Center (4-6 record) on Sept. 20 in front of a packed crowd.
After the Orioles and Pirates split the first two sets (25-15 Osseo, 25-21 Park Center), Osseo took control of the match, winning the final two sets (25-14, 25-20) and beating Park Center 3-1. Senior Alana Bauer, freshman Audrey Kratochwill, and freshman Jordan Ondrey led the team with eight kills, sophomore Clara Holden had 13 assists, and senior Alyssa Tovsen recorded 11 digs.
Then on Sept. 22, the Orioles kept the winning momentum rolling by beating Armstrong (1-4) on the road three sets to one. Osseo took the first two sets (25-13, 25-21) to grab control of the match, and even though the Falcons won the third set 25-21, the Orioles finished the job with a 25-18 fourth-set victory.
Bauer led the team with 12 kills and 11 digs, and Ondrey recorded 20 assists as Osseo improved to 7-4 on the season.
Maple Grove
After Maple Grove volleyball lost to Champlin Park (10-1 record) on Sept. 20 in straight sets for their third-consecutive defeat (25-11, 25-17, 25-14), they righted the ship with a three-set victory over Coon Rapids (0-5) on Sept. 22.
The Crimson jumped on top with a 25-11 opening-set win and then put together two more dominant frames (25-5, 25-15) to seal the three-set victory and an 11-7 record.
