The Orioles opened the week with a dominant showing against Park Center Sept. 19, collecting wins in three consecutive sets on the road to come back stronger after losing four matches Sept. 17 in a tournament against Mahtomedi, Winona, Jordan, and St. Charles.

Osseo won the first set 25-17, then the second 25-19 and the third 25-16. Coming out on top of a competitive match up, Jordan Ondrey would lead the team, scoring ten kills. Hannah Perkins and Audrey Kratochwill would each score four, with Madeline Hovorka and Clara Holden adding two each while Caroline Vanhatten and Emily Wong scored one.

